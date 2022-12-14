Epic Meal Time’s Harley wants his own MW2 Operator skin & CoD fans are totally for it

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Harley Morenstein of the popular YouTube channel Epic Meal Time wants Call of Duty to make his own Operator skin in MW2.

Operator skins are a fun way for Call of Duty players to standout in Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 and just about every recent CoD title on the market.

While we’ve seen FIFA legends such as World Cup contender Lionel Messi get their own skin, players have been hoping for a bit more variety in their Operators.

Now, Harley Morenstein has stepped up and is making a huge plea for the devs to serve up a brand new Operator with his own likeness and fans want it to happen.

Fans want Harley Morenstein MW2 and Warzone 2 Operator skin

In a post on Twitter, Harley tagged the official Call of Duty account and asked very politely if they’d consider creating an Operator for him.

“Hey Call of Duty, I know it’s a huge ask…but let me be an operator in MW2 please?” he requested. “Thank you for your consideration.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Right away, fans flocked to voice their approval and urged Activision to make his dreams a reality.

YouTuber Brandon Herrera remarked that he would “honestly judge my friends for not using a Harley operator skin in MW2.”

“I’d buy the game all over again just to see you as an operator,” another commented.

“MW2 would be my favorite game if this happened,” replied someone else.

So far, CoD hasn’t responded, but hopefully his request goes better than TimTheTatman’s who was brutally trolled by the devs for wanting his own Operator.