Enable suggests Dallas Empire consider moving on from Crimsix & Illey - Dexerto

During the Reverse Sweep CDL show, host Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt suggested that Dallas Empire might need to consider making some major roster changes if they want to start competing for championships again.

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter and Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal are incredible talents with the accolades to match, and Dallas’ commitment to them has shown throughout the turbulent season and in particular when they had to drop a player following the switch back to 4v4. At the time, between Crimsix and James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks, the latter found himself on the sidelines.

Now, though, Dallas aren’t hitting their 2020 world champion form. A strong start in Stage 1 is long forgotten, with a 0-6 map count seeing them crash out of the Stage 3 Major at pace.

Advertisement

They dropped Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland and brought in Tyler ‘FeLo’ Johnson, but with results not improving, Enable says the team needs to look a little deeper.

With FeLo being benched ahead of the start of Stage 4, there was much speculation over who would come in and try to bring the team back to their former glory — but this might require more than just one change.

Read More: ZooMaa slams CDL teams over biggest issues in heated rant

“I think the only player on their team who has been consistently playing well is Shotzzy,” Enable said when discussing the Empire’s woes on Reverse Sweep. “FeLo’s going to be the scapegoat, but he’s playing well for the situation he’s in.”

Advertisement

Then, Enable suggested that the other two could possibly be on the chopping block. “You’ve got to look at Crim and iLLeY,” he said. “They have not been performing too hot. So I think multiple team changes need to happen if they want a chance to actually get a championship.”

Dallas definitely have the pull to bring in some huge names, and with the likes of former LA Thieves players Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat and Thomas ‘TJHaly’ Haly on the bench, there’s the chance of something major happening.

But could Dallas really bench Crimsix, arguably the greatest CoD player of all time? Is dropping iLLeY really a possibility? It’s hard to tell, but for the best chance of going back-to-back at Champs, something needs to change.