Enable & Pacman: New York Subliners need to make decision on HyDra’s roster spot - Dexerto

During the Reverse Sweep CDL Preview Show, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt and Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker discussed the huge decision New York Subliners have to make regarding French wonderkid Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez.

The ongoing global health situation has caused a number of issues within the Call of Duty League. One of the most prominent has been foreign players getting visas sorted so they can safely and legally travel to the United States to compete.

One player that has been most affected by this is French star HyDra, who seemed to come from nowhere and received serious praise from Subliners’ James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks ahead of the 2021 season.

After picking up someone perceived to be a “generational talent,” Pacman and Enable explain why the New York camp have some serious decisions to make.

As the Reverse Sweep crew discuss, the HyDra situation actually leaves New York Subliners in somewhat of a sticky situation. Clayster has gassed him up endlessly, but can they really just slot him into the team now?

“If he’s as good as they say, it doesn’t matter how good you are playing, you put the guy on your team,” Pacman explains. “How dumb would you be if you were eUnited in the past and you had Simp waiting, and then you let him to go another team… then he’s Simp!”

Enable agrees, but makes counter-arguments too. He says: “Unless New York starts falling off and there’s a player who is obviously not up to par, you can’t make a team change and say ‘Oh, we’re going to practice with HyDra this week.’ You can’t do that… [So] you can’t bring HyDra in.”

They go on to explain that he’s still a young kid, perhaps doesn’t have the best English right now and also that competing in EU Challengers is a whole different game to the CDL or even NA Challengers.

Overall, there’s clearly a bit of a tough decision to make regarding HyDra. They won’t want to trade him to another team if he really is as good as is being claimed, but at the same time, he won’t want to be sat on the bench either.

As Enable says, it is actually a “great spot” to be in, having the option to bring him in if things go south… But it’s hard to say how exactly that works out over the course of the season.