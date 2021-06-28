Enable and Pacman pick the best and worst competitive Call of Duty games

Veteran Call of Duty players and analysts, Reverse Sweep’s Enable and Pacman put their experience to work and decided on tier lists for their favorite (and least-favorite) CoD titles of all time — all the way from Black Ops 2 to Modern Warfare 2019.

Call of Duty tier lists are no easy task. Activision Blizzard enlist a number of different developers to produce a new title every single year, making the game a constantly evolving affair. From boots on the ground gameplay to jetpacks and back, CoD is always changing and that means different people can have vastly different opinions.

But, sitting comfortably in a two-week period until Call of Duty League action resumes for Stage 5, Reverse Sweep’s Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt and Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker took some time to reflect. We may be in the slide-cancel era, but the analyst duo broke down where each CoD title, from every era, stacks up.

Of course, it should be noted that these two are former pros and current CDL analysts — so their tiers are dictated by competitive play as well.

A lot of people can have different opinions about CoD, but Enable and Pacman agree on one thing definitively: Black Ops 2 is the game’s best competitive title ever.

And Enable explained why the game is so renowned, even for those who didn’t play it at the top level: “I didn’t compete in Black Ops 2, but that is — in my opinion — the Call of Duty that got CoD on the map… it seemed, from a competitive standpoint, that it’s probably still the best competitive game to this day.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the duo also agreed on the worst game of all time: Modern Warfare 2019.

While Enable and Pacman were able to settle on the games occupying each side of the spectrum, there were some disagreements in between. We won’t get into all of that here, but you can check out the video above if you disagree with any of the tier choices.

As far as judgment metrics — the duo considered a lot: skill ceiling, maps, tournament offerings, teamwork, gunplay, etc. With all that in play, they ended up with just one title in S and one in F, leaving the rest to fill out the middle tiers.