Easy-to-use Warzone SMG loadout is best “all-rounder” in Season 5

Looking to shake up your Warzone loadouts after all the Season 5: Last Stand changes? Well, you might want to consider a Vanguard SMG that has gone under the radar.

The final season of Warzone Pacific, Last Stand, has sparked quite a few changes to the Call of Duty battle royale. Caldera has been slightly reshaped, there’s the new Doomsday Station causing havoc, and, of course, there’s a host of weapon changes to boot.

Those weapon tweaks – alongside the newly added EX1 and RA 225 SMG – have shaken up the meta in a big way, with the previously dominant KG M40 and Marco 5 tumbling down the pick rate charts quite drastically.

That means that a few spots have opened up to allow players to show some love to other weapons. And, if you’re looking for a new SMG to run wild with, the Sten might just be the way to go.

Best Sten Warzone loadout for Season 5

The Vanguard SMG was highlighted by Warzone stats guru TrueGameData in his August 30 video, as he crunched the numbers in a bid to find the best close-range weapons in the new season.

TrueGameData pointed to the Type 100 as the out and out best SMG in the new season, but the Sten has plenty of positives, especially as it’s so easy to use and has a competitive TTK. “I think the Sten is an absolutely top choice right now, pretty much tied with the Armuagerra as the easiest-to-use all-rounder kind of gun,” the YouTuber said.

One big plus to the Sten is that it can be built in a number of different ways, so long as the key attachments – the Recoil Booster, SA 65mm Rapid barrel, 9mm 50-round drum mag, and Hollow Point bullets – are being used.

Timestamp of 28:30

As TrueGameData noted, hardly anyone is using the Sten despite it’s previous dominance in-game, as it only has a 0.22 pick rate according to WZRanked stats.

That will very likely change over the coming weeks as more players hop on board, so you may as well get ahead of the curve and start using it ASAP.