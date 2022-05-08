Dr Disrespect reveals what Warzone 2 needs to compete with Apex Legends and Fortnite

Dr Disrespect revealed two things Warzone 2 needs to compete with Apex Legends and Fortnite — a ranked system and a better map — but only if the devs “knock it out of the park”.

On January 26, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier revealed that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is now in development, and is expected to release sometime in 2023. However, no further details have been announced yet.

Naturally, that means there’s plenty of room for speculation. Players are already thinking about what it needs to compete with Apex Legends and Fortnite.

Dr Disrespect, a mad Call of Duty fan, believe the sequel to the hit battle royale needs two things to thrive: a ranked system and better maps.

Advertisement

“Apex Legends is in a great spot,” he said after watching the Season 13 trailer. “They’re absolutely crushing right now, and that’s good. It’s fulfilling a particular niche in the battle royale genre that everyone’s really enjoying competitively.”

The two-time also praised Fortnite’s Zero Build Mode, admitting he “loves the movement” in the game and believes it’s “a lot of fun.” For that reason, he thinks Warzone 2 needs to learn a thing or two from them.

Read More: Dr Disrespect lashes out at YouTube Gaming

“I think it has to be really be fine-tuned,” he said. “[They need to be] thinking about a potential ranked system similar to Apex Legends, [and they need to] knock it out of the park with modern fiction and a new map.

Advertisement

“Rather than just being a new map and the same sort of formula, [they need to think about] how could it how it can evolve. It feels like a lost soul right now, doesn’t it? Every time I go into it, I’m just like, I don’t know.”

The relevant part of the video starts at 3:51:10.

Dr Disrespect has criticized Raven Software’s decisions in the past. He believes interest in Warzone is at an all-time low because of the direction they’ve steered things in, and even uninstalled the game because of it.

Read More: Dr Disrespect arrives in WWE 2K22

However, if they come through with the goods in Warzone 2, there’s a good chance he’ll be back — at least for a short while. In the meantime, though, he’d rather spend his time on Apex Legends and Fortnite.