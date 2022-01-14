Dr Disrespect warns Warzone devs they’re making “huge mistake” with ADS changes

Dr Disrespect has issued Warzone developers Raven Software a grave warning ⁠— the controversial ADS changes they’re shipping in Season 1 are a “huge mistake,” and will kill the feeling of the battle royale completely.

The two-time has begged Raven Software to rethink their changes to Warzone’s ADS mechanics, warning it “goes against basic design principles” and will drive players away.

The Warzone devs met heavy backlash from the Call of Duty fandom this week after announcing plans to increase the battle royale’s time-to-kill across the board by “decreasing base ADS speeds” on all guns in the battle royale ⁠— a change they doubled down on just days later too.

Now Dr Disrespect has joined the growing chorus.

Like many, the two-time believes the Warzone devs are making a “huge mistake” nerfing ADS and need to rethink it before they do lasting damage to the game.

The biggest worry, Dr Disrespect explained, is that by slowing aim speeds, Raven Software will also slow the “iconic” feel that makes Warzone what it is ⁠— a pace he claims they already hurt with Caldera’s introduction last year.

“It goes against even the most basic design principles,” he said.

“Believe it or not, they actually want to increase the ADS time of the game! To increase time to kill? Not damage, because only like two or three bullets get through the 7hz servers we play on. No, they’re increasing ADS times.

“There’s no way I’d do something like that in a game I made,” he added. “Let me tell you, we won’t be doing that in Midnight Society. I want that game feeling fun.”

“You want to make the game less fun? Less athletic? You want to give less immediate control to the player? As an answer? That’s not the way to go, at all. It’s a huge mistake. You want to make the game, especially Call of Duty, and especially here in Warzone, as athletic as possible.

“Everyone wants TTK balanced, but this is not the way to do it Raven,” the Doc warned. “Everyone is saying it, and I agree. It’s not what we do around here!”

“The way Warzone is now, it reminds me a lot of H1Z1 when it finally said, you know what, see ya,” Dr Disrespect added in a second barb to his ominous Warzone warning to the developers. “Wake the f**k up!”

Raven Software has not told Warzone players when the planned ADS nerfs will ship live, but Dexerto is expecting to see them included in Season 2’s first patch.