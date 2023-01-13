Dr Disrespect urges Warzone 2 devs to fix “broken” UAV perk

Dr Disrespect has urged the Warzone 2 devs to fix the “broken” Birdseye perk as soon as possible as he’s unable to tell who is hacking and who isn’t.

The arrival of Warzone 2 has given players a revamped take on the popular Call of Duty battle royale, with massive changes to the lotting system, weapons, and even the addition of NPCs.

While plenty of players have lapped up the changes, there have also been quite a number of headaches as well. Cheaters and hackers might not be as rampant as they once were, but they still pop up. That’s not to mention issues with audio, pings not working, and having parts of the map not spawning correctly.

Article continues after ad

Perks had also been a source of frustration for players, given they weren’t quite working as intended. Recent updates have gotten things back on track on that front, but the Birdseye perk is also pretty busted.

Dr Disrespect fumes at “broken” Birdseye mechanic in Warzone 2

The perk, which allows players to see which direction enemies are facing when they have a UAV up, caused a number of headaches for Dr Disrespect and his duo ZLaner during a recent round of games.

It was ZLaner who initially voiced his frustration with the perk, saying he will “slowly but surely not enjoy playing” Warzone 2 because of the perk.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Doc echoed that thought and promptly called for a change as Z noted there isn’t a real counter. “Yeah, I know! Dude, that is a broken mechanic right now man. That should be immediately fixed.”

Article continues after ad

Timestamp of 22:30

The Two-Time added that it could be “the worst bug to date” as it “changes the complete dynamic of everything” in the battle royale.

It remains to be seen if the devs will spring into action and make a change, but it’s clear that The Doc and Z aren’t happy, and plenty of other players aren’t either.