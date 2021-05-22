Dr Disrespect teases CoD Mobile stream after iFerg challenged him to $100K 1v1 - Dexerto

After relentlessly trolling mobile gamers, it seems Dr Disrespect has changed his tune. The star YouTube streamer teased a Call of Duty: Mobile debut alongside pro player iFerg, who he had previously clashed with during the heated mobile gaming debate.

In 2020, YouTube streaming sensation Dr Disrespect ignited a furious debate around the importance of mobile games within the larger gaming scene. While some might assume mobile gaming is not a serious endeavor, as the Doc did, this is far from the truth.

Many were quick to push back on the Two-Time’s claims that mobile gaming can’t offer serious competition. Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter even tried (unsuccessfully) to convince the Doc to play Among Us to show off the value of mobile-style games.

Advertisement

After months of silence on the matter, it appears that he has changed his mind about mobile gaming, and teased fans with hints at a potential CoD Mobile stream with Ferg — the same streamer who had challenged the Two-Time to a $100k 1v1 showdown in the mobile title.

“Tablet delivered. Mobile Gamers, it’s time. See you Monday Ferg,” the Two-Time shared with his fans while tagging Ferg in the post.

The tweet also contained several visual teasers hinting at a clash with Ferg in CoD Mobile. A tablet can be seen laying on the streamer’s desk, with his own logo and Ferg’s name prominently displayed, a clear reference to the showdown that hasn’t happened — yet.

Advertisement

Read More: How to get CoD Mobile World Championship rewards

Doc’s teaser also dished out a few subtle digs at the mobile gaming community, including a written note with questions like “Do I use a stylus?” and “How many fingers do I need?” which seems to indicate the streamer still has plenty of hits at mobile gaming left in his system.

The only thing that you'll be delivering on Monday is goose eggs. — Ferg (@Ferg) May 22, 2021

Despite their initial feud kicking off nearly half a year ago, Ferg didn’t forget the Doc’s take on CoD Mobile and was quick to respond to the tweet with a diss of his own: “The only thing that you’ll be delivering on Monday is goose eggs.”

Advertisement

Read More: CoD Mobile adding iconic Modern Warfare 3 map in Season 4 update

At the time of writing, neither Dr Disrespect nor Ferg have confirmed whether the event being teased is a callback to Ferg’s initial challenge (with money on the line), or simply a piece of content the two streamers are joining forces to create.

Regardless, fans are already hyping up what is sure to be an epic confrontation, and the gaming community will finally have a chance to see if Doc’s trash talk will be validated, or if the CoD Mobile pro will make sure the Two-Time never disrespects the mobile gaming space again.