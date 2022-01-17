Dr Disrespect shuts down Warzone ‘aimbot’ hackusations in signature fashion

Streaming star Dr Disrespect responded in his signature style after being informed that he was being accused of cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone.

For the last year or so, cheating has been rife in Call of Duty: Warzone, prompting some players to turn their back on the game for good and find something else. Raven Software and Activision have clamped down on hackers, rolling out ban waves and the RICOCHET anti-cheat system.

Some of the content creators that have stuck around, though, have been subject to ‘hackusations,’ with some critics being convinced that they’re cheating in some fashion.

Advertisement

Many believe that some of Warzone’s biggest names use VPNs to find easier lobbies, and some just flat out hack with aimbots and wallhacks. Well, Dr Disrespect was put under the microscope, and he responded in the only way he knows how.

During his January 14 stream, the Two-Time jumped in for a session alongside regular duo partner ZLaner when some viewers informed him that he was the subject of a ‘hackusations’ video on Twitter.

The Doc laughed it off at first, but eventually brought it up on-stream to show his audience. The video claimed that the streamer had an aimbot, seeing as he aimed in the direction of an enemy who was pretty hard to see due to the map’s rockwork.

Advertisement

“Ooh, you like that! Hey, that’s when you know you’re dialed in,” the Doc exclaimed after showing off his stylish quick flick. “We knew there were two guys, one down below on the right side, we already knew that, that was spotted, that was an easy one! God, I was dialed in.”

Timestamp of 2:51:16

The Two-Time went over the clip a few times, and couldn’t help but be impressed with his own skills. “If the dude peeked though, oh man! That’s when you know you’re dialed in,” he continued.

While many of the big streamers plainly are not cheating, some members of the Warzone community will never be convinced otherwise.