Dr Disrespect shades Call of Duty for not inviting him to Warzone 2 creator event

Dr Disrespect threw indirect shade at the Call of Duty developers for not inviting him to the latest Warzone 2 and DMZ playtest.

Warzone 2 releases on November 16. We got our first look at the new battle royale as Activision invited over 100 content creators to stream matches from Call of Duty Next on September 15.

Leaks slowly drip-fed fans information, but we still don’t know everything about Warzone 2. The developers are hosting a second playtest for content creators on Wednesday, providing a first look at the new DMZ mode and another preview of Warzone 2.

Dr Disrespect slammed Activision for not inviting him to Call of Duty Next and responded similarly after being snubbed out of an invite again.

Dr Disrespect calls out Call of Duty PR team

During a YouTube live stream on November 8, Dr Disrespect said, “We didn’t get invited once again. I mean the PR team at Call of Duty right now. I feel like they are out there, let’s just say that.”

He wouldn’t detail his grievances with the Call of Duty personal relations team but directly pointed them out.

Doc has a storied history with the CoD franchise, working as a level designer for Sledgehammer on the development team for Call of Duty Advanced Warfare.

The Two-Time has since developed his own game, Deadrop, created by a studio he founded.

Despite entering the ring as a direct competitor, Dr Disrespect emphasized he wants Warzone 2 to be good.

“But I want this game to be good because we need something to play because there is nothing else on the horizon.”

We are just over a week away from finally getting our hands on Warzone 2 and finding out if the battle royale delivers what the Doc is desperately looking for.