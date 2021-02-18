Dr Disrespect makes a big prediction about Warzone Season 2

Dr Disrespect has explained what he’s expecting to see when Warzone Season arrives, and it goes beyond just wanting a new map to explore.

The free-to-play battle royale continues to be one of the most popular games in the world, and even though Season 2 is set to land on February 25, details remain scarce. Plenty of big-name streamers have their own theories, though, from new weapons to a map overhaul.

Doc is a streamer who rarely keeps his opinions to himself, so fans are always eager to hear what he has to say about their favorite games.

And when it comes to Warzone’s next major update, he has some pretty big predictions about what could happen.

Dr Disrespect predicts Warzone Season 2 update changes

While almost every player is hoping for a new map to land on, the Two-Time himself is expecting that the game will take things even further, with more world-building and mechanics inspired by Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

“Obviously Treyarch worked on bigger world-building for that other mode they have, where you drop in just like Verdansk, they have all the mechanics and the world built, they have the interface somewhat built in there, and I feel like that’s a tease of the content that’s coming to Warzone,” Dr Disrespect explained.

“That, or just a new map designed by Raven [Software], and if that’s the case, this map better blow my mind – and it very well could. But I’ve got a feeling they might bring across some of the Treyarch feel and the mechanics of that mountain-esque, Cold War-era world they built.”

Topic starts at 33:40

Warzone needs to “evolve”

The Doc stressed that he’d be more than happy with a new map to keep things fresh, but would expect Warzone to become a bit more “evolved” by this point, especially as the game has been out for almost a year now.

“I’d take a new map, not gonna lie man, I’d take anything at this point,” he continued. “But you would think, at this point, how evolved is the new content? You’d feel like it would be much more evolved and bigger and that change would be much more impactful.”

A recent trailer for Season 2 gave fans a teaser of the weapons they can expect to see, including the Galil, Crossbow, Minigun, and a new SMG. Meanwhile, rumors of a new Warzone map appear to be pointing towards an Ural Mountains setting.

Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are expected to arrive on February 25. For the latest news, leaks, and guides, make sure you check out our dedicated Call of Duty hub.