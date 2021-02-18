Logo
Dr Disrespect makes a big prediction about Warzone Season 2

Published: 18/Feb/2021 12:08

by Daniel Megarry
Dr Disrespect Warzone
Dr Disrespect / Treyarch

Dr Disrespect Warzone

Dr Disrespect has explained what he’s expecting to see when Warzone Season arrives, and it goes beyond just wanting a new map to explore.

The free-to-play battle royale continues to be one of the most popular games in the world, and even though Season 2 is set to land on February 25, details remain scarce. Plenty of big-name streamers have their own theories, though, from new weapons to a map overhaul.

Doc is a streamer who rarely keeps his opinions to himself, so fans are always eager to hear what he has to say about their favorite games.

And when it comes to Warzone’s next major update, he has some pretty big predictions about what could happen.

Dr Disrespect predicts Warzone Season 2 update changes

Activision/Raven Software
Warzone Season 2 is expected to drop on February 25.

While almost every player is hoping for a new map to land on, the Two-Time himself is expecting that the game will take things even further, with more world-building and mechanics inspired by Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

“Obviously Treyarch worked on bigger world-building for that other mode they have, where you drop in just like Verdansk, they have all the mechanics and the world built, they have the interface somewhat built in there, and I feel like that’s a tease of the content that’s coming to Warzone,” Dr Disrespect explained.

“That, or just a new map designed by Raven [Software], and if that’s the case, this map better blow my mind – and it very well could. But I’ve got a feeling they might bring across some of the Treyarch feel and the mechanics of that mountain-esque, Cold War-era world they built.”

Topic starts at 33:40

Warzone needs to “evolve”

The Doc stressed that he’d be more than happy with a new map to keep things fresh, but would expect Warzone to become a bit more “evolved” by this point, especially as the game has been out for almost a year now.

“I’d take a new map, not gonna lie man, I’d take anything at this point,” he continued. “But you would think, at this point, how evolved is the new content? You’d feel like it would be much more evolved and bigger and that change would be much more impactful.”

A recent trailer for Season 2 gave fans a teaser of the weapons they can expect to see, including the Galil, Crossbow, Minigun, and a new SMG. Meanwhile, rumors of a new Warzone map appear to be pointing towards an Ural Mountains setting.

Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are expected to arrive on February 25. For the latest news, leaks, and guides, make sure you check out our dedicated Call of Duty hub.

Call of Duty

New Outbreak mode coming to Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Published: 18/Feb/2021 11:10 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 11:15

by Alex Garton
BOCW Zombies
Treyarch/Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War’s Zombie Outbreak mode has been accidentally leaked by the developers themselves, seemingly confirming the new undead CoD experience is on the brink of release. 

With the arrival of Black Ops Cold War Season 2 set to arrive on February 25, it’s fair to say the Call of Duty community is incredibly excited. The new trailer depicts a lush jungle environment and gives fans a few teasers of what they can expect from the update.

Despite this, apart from a few clues, nothing concrete has been shared on any new Zombies content for the title. The last thing to be added to the game for Zombies was Firebase Z, and that’s been massively popular with fans so far.

Well, a new leak may have just confirmed the rumors of a new mode arriving.

Cold War Zombies
Treyarch/Activision
Black Ops Cold War released November 13, 2020.

New leak confirms Cold War Zombies Outbreak mode

Although fans had heard reports that a new Zombies mode was coming, nothing had been confirmed by Treyarch. Now, a huge leak accidentally posted to the Call of Duty app has confirmed a new Outbreak mode for Zombies.

The leak doesn’t go into much detail but it does describe the mode as a “new, large-scale zombies experience.” This suggests Outbreak may put players into a bigger map that requires more operatives to take out the increased amount of enemies.

It will be interesting to see if Treyarch opts to shake-up the typical Zombie formula with this mode and create something unique and different.

COD leak

From what we know now, it’s extremely likely the next Zombies map will be set in the Ural Mountains. The location is even mentioned at the end of a recently discovered Zombies cutscene.

However, at this point in time, we still don’t know any details on the Outbreak mode and exactly what players will be doing within it. As the release of Season 2 is so close, it’s likely Treyarch will reveal a lot more information on the mode very soon.

Let’s just hope Outbreak enhances the  Zombies experience and gives Black Ops Cold War fans something to get excited about.