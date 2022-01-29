 Dr Disrespect labels Caldera a "snooze" as Warzone fans switch to Rebirth Island - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect labels Caldera a “snooze” as Warzone fans switch to Rebirth Island

Published: 29/Jan/2022 13:06

by Connor Bennett
Dr Disrespect in glasses and wig on top of Warzone Pacific Caldera map
Dr Disrespect/Activision

Dr Disrespect isn’t a massive fan of Call of Duty: Warzone’s Caldera map, calling it a “snooze.” However, he has got nice things to say about its counterpart – Rebirth Island.

When it was confirmed that Verdansk would be disappearing from Warzone and a new map would take its place, plenty of CoD fans were initially excited about what was in store. Though, things haven’t gone great for Caldera.

Since arriving as a part of the CoD: Vanguard and Warzone integration, the Pacific-themed map has been littered with problems – with the map looking akin to Roblox at times, and players haven’t been overjoyed by the amount of “dead space.”

As a result, many fans have made Rebirth Island their go-to map of choice, and while Dr Disrespect wasn’t the biggest fan at first, he’s been won over by it.

call of duty warzone pacific caldera
Activision
Caldera brought much new content to Warzone, including weapons and a new Gulag.

During his January 26 stream, the Two-Time teamed up with TimTheTatMan once again for a lengthy Warzone session, when the pair managed to grab a win on Rebirth.

They decided to take that momentum and try to pick up a win on Caldera as result. Though, it didn’t work out and the Doc was critical of the map as they returned to the lobby. “Yeah, it is a snooze huh,” he said replying to a fan who also mocked the map’s design.

As the pair dropped back into a match on Rebirth, Tim echoed the sentiments, saying the map is “more fun” than Caldera. “I just was saying that,” The Doc added. “Caldera is kind of a snooze.

Timestamp of 3:28:15

With the match getting underway, the Two-Time was pretty excited to be back on Rebirth Island, given it fits his Violence, Speed, and Momentum mantra.

While some fans have made Rebirth their go-to map, it apparently won’t be staying around for long. Warzone leakers have claimed it’ll be replaced before long, which would be a blow.

