Dr Disrespect labels Caldera a “snooze” as Warzone fans switch to Rebirth Island

Dr Disrespect isn’t a massive fan of Call of Duty: Warzone’s Caldera map, calling it a “snooze.” However, he has got nice things to say about its counterpart – Rebirth Island.

When it was confirmed that Verdansk would be disappearing from Warzone and a new map would take its place, plenty of CoD fans were initially excited about what was in store. Though, things haven’t gone great for Caldera.

Since arriving as a part of the CoD: Vanguard and Warzone integration, the Pacific-themed map has been littered with problems – with the map looking akin to Roblox at times, and players haven’t been overjoyed by the amount of “dead space.”

As a result, many fans have made Rebirth Island their go-to map of choice, and while Dr Disrespect wasn’t the biggest fan at first, he’s been won over by it.

During his January 26 stream, the Two-Time teamed up with TimTheTatMan once again for a lengthy Warzone session, when the pair managed to grab a win on Rebirth.

Read More: Warzone 2 reportedly in development for 2023 launch

They decided to take that momentum and try to pick up a win on Caldera as result. Though, it didn’t work out and the Doc was critical of the map as they returned to the lobby. “Yeah, it is a snooze huh,” he said replying to a fan who also mocked the map’s design.

As the pair dropped back into a match on Rebirth, Tim echoed the sentiments, saying the map is “more fun” than Caldera. “I just was saying that,” The Doc added. “Caldera is kind of a snooze.

Timestamp of 3:28:15

With the match getting underway, the Two-Time was pretty excited to be back on Rebirth Island, given it fits his Violence, Speed, and Momentum mantra.

While some fans have made Rebirth their go-to map, it apparently won’t be staying around for long. Warzone leakers have claimed it’ll be replaced before long, which would be a blow.