Dr Disrespect impressed by Warzone’s new map: “It feels like a PUBG map”

After countless requests from his audience, Dr Disrespect reacted to the new Warzone Pacific map reveal, noting how the design appears to have been inspired by PUBG.

The release of Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to usher in a new era for Warzone, removing the iconic Verdansk and replacing it with the brand new Pacific map.

While the triple-A title is scheduled to release on November 5, Raven Software is yet to reveal the exact date that the integration with Warzone will take place.

Despite this, the devs did give the community their first look at the Pacific map in the official Vanguard Multiplayer reveal video.

Although a lot of content creators watched the showcase live, Dr Disrespect only got round to watching it a day later and finally gave his opinion on the Pacific map.

Dr Disrespect reacts to new Warzone Pacific map

During his September 8 stream, the two-time decided to react to the new Pacific map reveal and although he was excited, he did notice some similarities to another BR title.

After reaching the Warzone section of the Vanguard reveal, it was immediately obvious that Doc was impressed with the tropical theme of the Pacific map. He even celebrated when the Creative Director revealed that they were moving on from Verdansk to the new location.

Despite loving the lush environments of the new map, he did comment that it looked strangely similar to PUBG. There’s no doubt Doc is referring to the Sanhok map in PUBG that was released back in 2018, which also shares a tropical theme.

“Yes, please let’s get the hell out of that map,” he said. “Nice, I like this, definitely feels like a PUBG map though.”

Topic starts at 1:09:50

Despite comparing Warzone’s new map to PUBG, it’s clear the two-time is pleased the title is moving away from the war-torn landscape of Verdansk and starting a fresh chapter.

Doc has never been afraid to be vocal on his opinion of Warzone, especially when it comes to updates, so it’ll be interesting to hear his impressions when he finally gets to drop into Pacific.