Dr Disrespect exposes “piece of sh*t” Warzone hacker after they killed him

Streaming star Dr Disrespect had a recent game of Warzone ruined by a hacker, so he did what he does best, putting them on blast for the internet to see.

Cheating has become a problem in the Call of Duty: Warzone community. Just last month, AAmerica, a Twitch Rivals winner who netted himself $10,000 was outed in a cheating scandal and was quickly banned from the platform.

Dr Disrespect, one of the biggest Call of Duty streamers on the internet, encountered a cheater himself on stream and didn’t take too kindly to having his game ruined.

The Doc isn’t one to hold back when critiquing the Warzone developers, saying they are “clueless” and have given up, nor will he shy away from taking shots at a hacker.

After Dr Disrespect fell victim to the hacker, he didn’t back out right away. Instead, he stuck around to watch as the hacker picks up their weapons and starts firing off into the sky, landing shots. This set the Doc off into his signature rage.

“Think about this person right now. Friday morning, online… pretty amazing, huh?”

He continued: “I mean look at this guy, what a piece of s**t, huh? I would smack the s**t out of this kid. I’ll tell you that right now. And then his Dad would come outside and go, ‘Hey! What are you doing?’ And then I’d smack him.”

Topic starts 13:46

Cheating in Warzone

As the Doc knows, cheating is a constant issue in Warzone games and it is a wider problem that Activison has attempted to address. The devs have banned over 500,000 accounts for cheating, but it’s still rife.

Even with huge efforts to bring down cheating, it still continues to be a major issue that has plagued the game.

Some believe that the rise of cheaters is caused by the free trials cheating sites are giving out to entice players to try out their services, but that’s just one theory.