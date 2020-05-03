Dr Disrespect erupts after viewer suggests he uses controller in Warzone

Twitch star Dr Disrespect became enraged after server issues in Call of Duty: Warzone continued to ruin his broadcast. The Two-Time eventually shut his chat down when a viewer told him to use a controller.

For many, Dr Disrespect is the face of Twitch. The streamer's jaw-dropping movie quality production, and over the top 80s action hero persona has made him must-see entertainment on the platform.

However during his May 1 broadcast, the star became frustrated after lag continuously plagued his matches. It got so bad, the Two-Time Champion asked developer Infinity Ward themselves to fix their servers.

Dr Disrespect closes Twitch chat down

The streamer was in the middle of his Warzone broadcast when a donation told him to use a controller as a possible fix to his in-game stuttering issues. "Doc, try a controller and see if the stutter goes away," he read aloud.

He then said, "Jesus, nah. I'm closing the chat down." Doc's streaming partner asked him why he was pissed off. Responding, he explained, "They think it's oriented with some sort of wireless or plugin in terms of the stutters."

"They're still on that?" his friend asked."YES! They say 'Doc try a controller and see if the stutters go away.' I'll tell you right now, closing down my chat in all my browsers, ah, it feels so good, man. I feel, like, purified!" the Twitch star said in frustration.

Doc vented his grievances during another segment of his stream after receiving a donation. "The servers are s**t but you're still putting on a goddamn show," he read, before stating, "And yeah I am putting on a goddamn show!"

The streamer launched into a rant, mimicking trash talkers. "Doctor you f**king suck. Doctor this, doctor that. Because I'm so used to someone who plays this game 18 hours out of the day. And they got their tryhard gamer chair!" he said. "Get the f**k out of here!"

The Two-Time tweeted at the game's developer on May 1. "Do we know the ETA on a fix for these malfunctioning Warzone servers? It's hard to look good when skittishness is all over my screen." A fan 'samson_knows' replied with a video example of the stuttering Doc's been facing.

This is what he means @InfinityWard pic.twitter.com/ZaPHHIiDRM — Samson_Knows aka Dr. Disrespects SubConscious (@samson_knows) May 1, 2020

The popular streamer's frustrations are understandable, given the amount of issues he's been facing with the CoD title. Plus it wouldn't be a Dr Disrespect stream without his explosive energy.

Setbacks aside, Doc continues to crush it on the Twitch. At the time of writing, he's built up an audience of over 4.2 million followers, and continues to be one of the most watched personalities on the platform.