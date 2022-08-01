Dr Disrespect claims he’s ‘done’ with Call of Duty until Warzone 2

Connor Bennett . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Dr Disrespect has suggested that he’s “done” playing Call of Duty until Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 finally release as he’s, once again, grown tired of Warzone.

Streaming star Dr Disrespect has a pretty storied history with the Call of Duty franchise, given it’s the game that really helped spark his now-infamous online persona.

As he’s never afraid to let viewers know, he also worked on the multiplayer side of things for a few years too, developing a number of the maps that were released in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare as a part of the Sledgehammer Games team.

CoD games regularly take centre stage on his stream too, but when it comes to Warzone, he’s uninstalled and re-installed the battle royale countless times over the last two years. However, The Doc has claimed that he’s finally taking an extended break from his favorite series.

Dr Disrespect ‘done’ with CoD until Modern Warfare 2

During his July 27 stream, The Two-Time ran into a few problems with trying to launch Warzone and went through a number of possible fixes. Though, he eventually got nowhere and was pretty annoyed.

Instead of searching for another game to play, The Doc ultimately hit the uninstall button on Warzone yet again. “What am I doing? I don’t want to play this. Uninstall it, see ya,” he said as the Battle.Net launcher started the uninstall process.

“It’s almost like… I don’t want to touch Call of Duty until Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2. I don’t want to touch Call of Duty… take a big break from it. Just take a massive break from it and wait for Modern Warfare 2.”

As we’ve seen in the past, Doc’s breaks from Call of Duty have led him to play other titles like Apex Legends and even Fortnite, but he’s got plenty of issues with those too.

The Two-Time has his own game – Deadrop – to work on in the meantime, but we wouldn’t be shocked to see him back on Warzone before long.