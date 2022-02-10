Dr Disrespect can’t hide the laughs as Warzone player wrecks him with chopper

Streaming star Dr Disrespect couldn’t hold back his laughter after a Warzone player absolutely demolished him with a helicopter – forcing the two-time to break character.

Formerly a level designer for CoD developing studio Sledgehammer Games, Guy Beahm’s Dr Disrespect character has attracted an audience of millions that are known as his Champions Club fandom.

His community fell in love with Doc’s merciless and serious personality, who also wears a mullet, sunglasses and a notable black and red tactical vest.

However, Guy Beahm has rarely broken from his character while streaming over the past seven years. But, on this occasion, the streaming star just couldn’t hold back his laughter.

Dr Disrespect laughs uncontrollably during Warzone match

In a recent tweet on February 10, the Doc shared a hilarious clip that pretty much sums up what you experience when playing Warzone in 2022.

During the clip, Dr Disrespect landed in an area that was filled with utter chaos as bullets flew past his head and players ran around like headless chickens.

Overwhelmed by his surroundings, the popular streamer was then unexpectedly demolished by a helicopter, and he couldn’t help but laugh and break from his character.

Warzone in February of 2022… pic.twitter.com/q2UiPNGZDm — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) February 10, 2022

“I’m quitting that f**king game, stupid ass lobby,” the Doc said in hysterics. “I’m out of that lobby. Honestly that all happened in a flash.”

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the two-time champion rage quit a Warzone lobby, it may be one of the only occasions that he breaks character and gives the community a comical moment.