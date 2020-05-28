Dr Disrespect blown away after trying "no-look" aim assist in Warzone

Legendary Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect felt the need to give his controller a shot after getting tilted in Call of Duty: Warzone, and made use of the aim assist mechanic.

After installing some drivers for his Scuf controller, the Two-Time was ready to get back into the action, and after some adjusting, he was mowing down enemies like a boss.

With a few hours under his belt, the streamer was asked to give his verdict on the “out of control” aim assist mechanic.

“It’s like this magnetic field around the play, you get it, right?” he began. “But I think with PC, what happens up close is that when you’re getting shot, your body’s getting yanked out.”

Basically, Doc was talking about how character models move and recoil when they’re shot at and how on controller, as long as you’re snapped to a target, it’s not anywhere near as intrusive.

“It’s a little bit harder to control on PC, because you can’t have the recovery period. On this, I can get shot, but the s**t stays within the circumference of it,” he added while landing a nice headshot on his Gulag adversary.

“I almost feel being shot at or the flinch isn’t as harsh on console because of the aim assist” he explained.

After redeploying, Doc showed off the true power of aim assist by winning a duel against a nearby foe. “I almost don’t even need to look at the guy!” he exclaimed. “Once you get [your crosshair] on [a target], you don’t need to worry about… I don’t need to squint and really concentrate on my full spray.”

For his next trick, the back-to-back Blockbuster video game champion brought his signature speed, violence, and momentum indoors where he told his viewers to watch as he took out another enemy without even looking.

“No look, ready? Watch this,” he smirked just as his next victim walked into the firing range. “I mean, I’m not even looking at the guy. Look, he’s already dead.”

“That said, it’s the first time Call of Duty has done crossplay and I like giving aim assist and console players a hard time, but eh, you know. We’re just having some fun,” he laughed before getting on with the match.

Just goes to show there’s few things scarier in Call of Duty than Dr Disrespect armed with a controller and aim assist.