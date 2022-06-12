Dr Disrespect bashes “unimpressive” Modern Warfare 2 reveal & claims his game looks better

Dr Disrespect took some shots at the reveal of Modern Warfare 2, claiming his new game is already looking better than the “unimpressive” next Call of Duty title.

After weeks of rumors and leaks, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – a follow-up to the soft reboot of the Modern Warfare series from 2019 – was finally revealed by Infinity Ward back at the end of May.

The devs haven’t wasted any time in keeping the hype for the new game bubbling over, revealing some gameplay and engine footage for MW2 (2022) a few weeks later on June 8.

While plenty of CoD fans have been left excited by what they’ve seen, and are desperate to get their hands on the new game, Dr Disrespect claimed the reveal was “unimpressive” and that his Project Moon title already looks better.

Advertisement

The Two-Time, who is a former Call of Duty developer himself, gave his thoughts on the reveal during his June 10 stream, admitting it has “potential” but was worried by the seemingly ‘dated’ game engine.

“Man, you talk about looking at an engine that is really on its last legs. I mean, that engine feels outdated, doesn’t it?” The Doc said. “I’d like to talk about the reveal man, unimpressive. Unimpressive.

“I think they’re going to have to knock it out of the park with the Modern Warfare gameplay, you know? Let’s hope they do that,” he added, noting that everyone knows what the “potential” of the game could be, but he doesn’t believe it’s lived up to it yet.

Advertisement

“I was not impressed. I’ll be straight up real with you… I could take a screenshot of our game right now, in-engine, and I don’t think anything from what I saw there could match it,” The Doc added.

Timestamp of 22:12

While the hype for his own project is to be expected, the streaming star did further note that he wants to see how Modern Warfare 2 plays and feels – especially with multiplayer, given that’s his go-to mode.

An open beta for MW2 has been confirmed by Infinity Ward, but there’s no date announced just yet. That’ll be when Doc gets his wish.