Double XP is live in Warzone but players are convinced it’s broken

Call of Duty players were treated to another round of double XP starting on December 25, but some are finding their XP gains in Warzone aren’t what they expected.

With the integration of Black Ops 6 into Warzone on November 14, players had dozens of new guns to unlock and level up to create the best loadouts for the battle royale.

Most guns from Black Ops 6 have a max level in the mid-forties, which can take a long time to reach, so it’s important make the most of double XP tokens and events to speed up progression.

Article continues after ad

However, double XP events are not giving players the XP they expect, specifically in Warzone.

Double XP in Call of Duty isn’t double

Treyarch

On December 26 one Warzone player took to Reddit to share that they “dread Double XP” events because they are “basically broken in Warzone” and give them less XP than using a token would.

In the post, they described their experience in Warzone’s Plunder game mode, where 10 Contracts and 10 Kills earned them 30-40k XP while using a 2XP token, but during double XP weekends, they only get “around 20k in XP” for doing the same things.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is a problem because, during double XP weekends, you can’t use any double XP tokens to quadruple XP, so instead, you’re stuck with these lower rates for as long as the event lasts.

The week-long double XP event that began on December 25 has brought this discussion to the forefront, but it’s not a new problem, as the same problem was highlighted during the double XP weekend on December 13.

This isn’t a Warzone-exclusive problem, either. On December 2, Call of Duty YouTuber XclusiveAce made a video showing that in Black Ops 6 Double XP not every piece of XP you earn is doubled, and there are even map-specific XP rates.

Article continues after ad

If the case is similar for Warzone, then players are stuck earning less XP during the event than they would be able to if they could use double XP tokens instead.

This is another frustrating development, after the game’s holiday event began with some players able to unlock all the rewards instantly.