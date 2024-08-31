Don’t panic, your terrible Black Ops 6 stats won’t carry over to the full game

Call of Duty’s Black Ops 6 beta has finally kicked off with its early access opening weekend, and thankfully for some players, stats won’t be carried over when the game fully releases.

Black Ops 6’s early access beta will be available from August 30 to September 3 for those who pre-ordered any edition of the game. Meanwhile, the open beta will also be accessible from September 6 to September 9.

However, as with any beta, some players will inevitably find themselves at the bottom of leaderboards for various reasons. Whether it be that some players take longer to get used to the new game, or are faced against others who have been grinding harder, it can be a struggle.

Not to worry, though, Activision has confirmed that all your stats and the level you reached in the beta will reset when the game launches on October 25, 2024.

Activision You can level up in the Black Ops 6 beta to unlock items and earn various cosmetic rewards.

“Whether you reached Level 30 during the Beta weekends or not, all Beta leveling content will reset when the game launches,” the developer explained further via an official blog post.

Everything on your CoD account for Black Ops 6 will be reset at launch and you will start at level one. This includes all unlocks, such as weapons, attachments, camos, perks, and killstreaks.

Furthermore, your stats will also be wiped out. This resets your Kill/Death ratio, Win/Loss ratio, and any other data relating to your performance during the beta.

However, any free cosmetic rewards you earned while playing the Black Ops 6 beta will still be accessible on your account when the game fully launches. This will be the only feature carried over.

Check out all the maps and modes, and discover how to level up fast by earning XP and getting those exclusive rewards in the beta before Black Ops 6 launches on October 25, 2024.