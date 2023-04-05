Dominant Warzone 2 LMG loadout brings “prime RPK” back to battle royale

Warzone expert Metaphor has discovered an LMG loadout that he claims brings the “prime RPK” back to Warzone 2, as the weapon has faded out of the BR meta despite once being dominant.

For the first few months of Warzone 2, the RPK LMG was a must-use across Al Mazrah. While other weapons, such as the TAQ 56, were good, the RPK really stood head and shoulders above everything else.

By the time Season 2 rolled around, however, there were a number of weapon balancing updates, new guns, and serious nerfs that saw the RPK fall drastically down the meta rankings.

While it’s been replaced by several weapons, including most commonly the ISO Hemlock, there hasn’t been a gun quite as dominant as the RPK since — though Metaphor thinks he’s found the perfect replacement.

Metaphor’s Sakin MG38 replaces prime RPK

One gun that has floated around the top of the meta is the Sakin MG38 LMG, but Metaphor has devised a loadout for it that makes it match the RPK at the height of its dominance.

Here are the attachments Metaphor uses on his Sakin:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 20” Bruen Silver Series Barrel

20” Bruen Silver Series Barrel Optic: Aim Op-V4

Aim Op-V4 Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior LMG

Bruen Warrior LMG Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

From there, you should tune the attachments to prioritize damage range, recoil control, and bullet velocity, keeping the gun easy to control while also being able to beam enemies at any distance.

This loadout is slightly different from our best Sakin MG38, but it’s always worth trying out a few different attachments and class setups to find what suits you and your playstyle the best.

If you’re still not sure which long-range weapon is best for you, make sure you check out our best Warzone 2 loadouts to help you dominate across Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.