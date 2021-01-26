Since the release of Warzone, cheaters and hackers have only become more and more prominent, but is Activision trying to directly combat the issue? Here’s what we know about anti-cheat in Warzone.
Cheating is undoubtedly one of the biggest talking points in the Warzone community. Regardless of which playlist you’re in, you’d be hard-pressed to find a lobby without a single cheater more often than not.
While it was rare at first, the problem has only exploded in recent months. From aimbots that instantly headshot targets to wall-hacks that reveal every player on the map, there’s a wide variety of cheats in Warzone today.
Almost everyone has experienced frustration at the hands of cheaters but how are the developers trying to solve the problem?
Does Warzone have an anti-cheat system?
You might be surprised to learn that Warzone does in fact have an anti-cheat system. Unfortunately, there’s no real information on the current system in-game. We have no details on how cheaters are detected, how rapidly accounts are shut down, nor the running total for bans across Warzone.
The current anti-cheat operates under the surface without players ever truly knowing how it functions. Unlike more explicit anti-cheat systems such as those found in Valorant or Rainbow Six Siege, Warzone’s is kept completely under wraps.
We do know that the system works to some extent. Cheaters are occasionally shut down, proving the system does its job from time to time. However, it’s certainly not without issues. While a post back in October 2020 revealed that over 200,000 accounts had been banned, a good number of these hit innocent players.
Multiplebanwaves have locked out seemingly harmless users without warning or explanation. These come at completely random intervals with the community never quite sure when to expect another influx of bans.
A Warzone hacker is streaming live on Twitch saying he doesn't care if they get banned because they'll just "be on another account" 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/jChFkNUujD
In fact, a hacker recently went on record and mocked the current system in-place. The last major banwave lost them roughly 80 accounts though even with this setback, they continue to break the Warzone experience on fresh accounts as though nothing happened.
Unfortunately without anti-cheat, authentic Warzone tournaments just aren’t possible anymore. We learned a lot from those Gauntlets & I’ve been tellin’ y’all.. There’s too much cheese & way too many rats. Bob & weave baby.
There’s no telling when a more effective system might come into effect either. Fans have been clamoring for months for meaningful updates on the state of anti-cheat. For the time being, it appears to be a topic the devs rarely address.
We’ll be sure to keep you updated if the situation changes.
While the Warzone meta changes with every new update and content drop, there have been a number of weapons that have remained staple picks throughout each season. Here are some of the best Assault Rifles you should be using.
Warzone features plenty of deadly weapons, but Assault Rifles tend to lead the charge more often than not. This weapon category offers fantastic damage, incredible accuracy, and great range — making it the most dominant class in the entire game. Versatility is imperative in Warzone, so it’s not hard to see why ARs remain such a staple pick among both competitive and casual players.
Whether you wish to beam your foes with laser-like precision or simply want a do-it-all gun you can rely on, you’ll want to add an AR to your loadout. However, not all Assault Rifles in Warzone are the same. In fact, there are only a few that are truly worth leveling up and using. To help you blast through Warzone’s Season 1 update, we’ve put together a collection of the best Assault Rifles and the attachments you should be using.
Best FFAR 1 Warzone loadout
The FFAR 1 is a newer weapon in Black Ops Cold War and it absolutely shreds in Warzone.
Agency Suppressor
21.2” Ranger
Bruiser Grip
Salvo 50 round fast mag
Raider Stock
One of the new ARs in the mix lately has been the FFAR. Very few weapons in Warzone’s Gunsmith can match its accuracy. Not only that, but it’s well-balanced in every other category, making it one of the easiest weapons to pick up and win with.
Some of the attachments for the ideal FFAR loadout aren’t unlocked until the very end of the weapon’s progression, however. So you’ll have plenty of time to warm up with this beastly AR until it can reach its full potential.
Best Krig 6 Warzone loadout
The Krig 6 might even beat out the Kilo 141 in Warzone.
Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Barrel: 19.7” Takedown
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag
With a solid rate of fire and incredible accuracy at range, this gun has dominated Black Ops Cold War. It’s one of the most popular picks for competitive multiplayer along with regular Warzone. The Krig is a well-rounded choice that can easily go toe to toe with any other AR from any distance.
Utilizing this loadout will keep you breezing through the action. An increased magazine size, alongside a Barrel and Underbarrel that reduce recoil is vital in either of Warzone’s maps.
Best Kilo 141 Warzone loadout
The Kilo 141 has been one of the strongest guns in Warzone for a few seasons now.
Monolithic Suppressor
Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler
VLK 3.0X Optic
Commando Foregrip
60 Round Mags
The Kilo 141 has long been a dominant Assault Rifle in Warzone thanks to its incredible accuracy, minimal recoil, and fantastic damage range. In fact, this AR has proved so devastating that the majority of the player base utilizes it. Many of the top Warzone streamers have relied on the Kilo in elite competitions over the past few months. It’s certainly not hard to see why it remains at the top of the meta rankings.
With this loadout, you’ll be able to effortlessly beam players from all distances without much recoil. Simply click on your target and let the bullets fly. Even in light of recent nerfs, the gun still remains a top pick in the AR category.
Best Grau 5.56 Warzone loadout
Have you ever seen an ironsight so clean?
Monolithic Suppressor
Tempus 26.4” Archangel
Tac Laser
Commando Foregrip
60 Round Mags
The Grau has the cleanest ironsight in the entire game, which frees up an extra attachment slot when creating the perfect loadout. While the Grau’s lack of optic may make it slightly harder to remain accurate at a distance, it does give you the edge in close to medium engagement ranges.
Despite receiving several nerfs, the Grau still rewards those who prefer to aggressively push their foes. In fact, this gun’s overall speed enables players to quickly snap onto their targets and put an end to their game-winning dreams.
Best M13 Warzone loadout
The M13 offers an incredibly speedy rate of fire.
Monolithic Suppressor
Tempus Marksman
VLK 3.0x Optic
Commando Foregrip
60 Round Mags
The M13 is often overlooked in Warzone when it comes to the Kilo and Grau. It may not deal as much damage when it comes to the top ARs, but this gun makes up for this with its blisteringly fast rate of fire. Despite having manageable recoil, it’s often best to focus on close to mid-range engagements.
After all, the fast fire rate can quickly leave you in the dirt if you miss those first initial shots. If you’re after an AR that offers both speed and precision, then you’ll want to give the M13 a whirl.
Best CR-56 AMAX Warzone loadout
The CR-56 AMAX may have a little more recoil, but it is still a viable option.
Monolithic Suppressor
XRK Zodiac S440
VLK 3.0x Optic
Commando Foregrip
45 Round Mags
The CR-56 AMAX (or the Galil) has remained a popular pick since its introduction in Warzone Season 4. This AR may have a much slower rate of fire, but this enables players to remain accurate across all ranges. If you are willing to look past this, you’ll be rewarded with an Assault Rifle that can melt through opponents in just a few hits.
The most popular loadout is all about pushing the CR-56 AMAX to its ranged limits, while also keeping the gun’s ADS speed to a minimum. Don’t be put off by the AMAX’s 45 Round clip, as this AR is capable of pumping out some truly dizzying damage.
Best M4A1 Warzone loadout
It’s not hard to see why the M4A1 has remained a staple pick.
Monolithic Suppressor
Stock M16 Grenadier
VLK 3.0x Optic
Commando Foregrip
60 Round Mags
The M4A1 has been the dominant Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare since the game released. While its moderate recoil keeps it from being the single best pick, its high damage and great range make it one of the most versatile ARs in Warzone.
The M4A1 can be kitted out in a multitude of different ways, but this build is all about bolstering the M4’s range. The added 60 rounds also enable you to punish multiple players, giving you the potential to claim those all-important squad wipes.
Best AK-47 Warzone loadout
The AK-47 has become a staple pick in Warzone Season 1.
While past iterations of the AK-47 have been unusable because of the gun’s significant recoil, the Black Ops Cold War variant is the most lethal AR in the game. This is thanks to a recoilless build that has been tearing up both the causal and competitive scene.
To make the most out of this gun, some fan-favorite attachments like the Suppressor and Optic will take this Assault Rifle even further.
Monolithic Suppressor
23.0″ Romanian
Tac Laser
VLK 3.0x Optic
40 Round Mags
Whether you wish to melt through multiple foes in close-quarter sections of Verdansk or deliver devastating ranged headshots on Rebirth Island, you’ll want to add this AR to your arsenal.
So there you have it, the best ARs in Call of Duty Warzone. Be sure to give each of these loadouts a go and see which one works for you.