Does Modern Warfare 3 beta progress carry over to the full game?

Modern Warfare 3 beta players can unlock all kinds of exciting features and rewards, but will their hard-earned progress carry over to the official launch?

The Modern Warfare 3 beta is now here, and some players have been fortunate enough to get their hands on the game already.

Modern Warfare 3 beta players are experiencing all of the game’s features, such as revamped maps, weapons, killstreaks, and more.

And while the excitement of leveling up and unlocking more features is sure to be enough of a highlight for players, many have been left wondering if they’ll need to do it all over again once the game launches later this year.

Will MW3 beta progress carry over to the full game?

No, Modern Warfare 3 beta progress will not carry over to the full game when it’s released.

This means that all the hard work players put into leveling up and unlocking weapons, killstreaks, perks, and other items will not be reflected in the full game. Players will start from scratch, just like every new player, once MW3 launches.

During the MW3 beta, players can reach a maximum level of 30 over the two beta weekends. This allows them to unlock gear to use in their loadouts.

However, come the official game launch, the Player Level will reset back to the beginning. This means players will have to level up all over again, re-earning all the items and rewards they had unlocked during the beta.

But it’s not all bad news. While the progression won’t carry over, players’ efforts won’t go entirely unrewarded. Those who participate in the beta will have something to show for their dedication.

There are several rewards up for grabs that will be available on players’ accounts once the game launches. These rewards include:

“Appetite: Whet” animated emblem – Unlocks at level 2

– Unlocks at level 2 “Operation Beta” charm – Unlocks at level 7

– Unlocks at level 7 “Beta Tester” calling card – Unlocks at level 9

– Unlocks at level 9 “MW3 Beta” sticker – Unlocks at level 11

– Unlocks at level 11 “Did the Beta” large decal – Unlocks at level 16

– Unlocks at level 16 “Beta Ripper” weapon blueprint – Unlocks at level 20

– Unlocks at level 20 “Beta Proof” weapon sticker – Unlocks at level 25

– Unlocks at level 25 “Tester” Jabber operator skin – Unlocks at level 30

While the progression from the MW3 beta won’t carry over to the full game, players still have a lot to look forward to.