Does Modern Warfare 2 have SBMM? Skill-based matchmaking explained

The controversial skill-based matchmaking feature is always a hot topic within CoD, but does Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer use it? Here’s everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 2 SBMM.

Modern Warfare 2 is well into its lifecycle by now, and players are getting to grips with the game’s many weapons, maps, and mechanics. Infinity Ward’s latest entry in the series introduced a host of fresh ideas, from the new Raids to the overhauled Battle Pass system.

But one feature that is always controversial among fans is skill-based matchmaking (SBMM), and many are dying to know if Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer modes make use of it.

Here’s a guide on everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 2 SBMM.

Does Modern Warfare 2 have SBMM?

Yes, Modern Warfare 2 does feature SBMM in all of its multiplayer modes. The developers themselves have never officially confirmed its presence in MW2, but a former CoD dev did confirm in an interview back in 2021 that every game in the series used the feature to some degree.

Given that it’s such a controversial part of multiplayer gaming, it’s hard to imagine it being removed from Modern Warfare 2 without an announcement. It also applies to Warzone 2, which was developed alongside Modern Warfare 2.

What is Modern Warfare 2 SBMM?

Skill-based matchmaking is a system that places players of similar ability into the same lobby in an effort to keep matches fair and balanced. This is done based on your stats such as K/D ratio to determine your skill and match you against teams of equal skill.

For example, if you’re a level 200 demon with a K/D of 3.0, your lobbies will be full of players with a similar mastery of the game. Meanwhile, more casual players will come against lower-skilled enemies to make sure they can still have fun without being wiped off the map.

In theory, this sounds like it would make matches fairer for everyone, but SBMM has been a heavily debated subject across various multiplayer games.

Higher-skill players, like pros or streamers, have argued that SBMM punishes them for being better at the game by matching them against tougher opponents. It’s also been claimed that SBMM caters to more casual players and gives them greater incentive to invest time and money in a game even if they’re not hitting the top 100 on the leaderboard.

However, despite the criticism, it’s becoming more and more coming across the industry, and it’s something that Modern Warfare 2 players will have to contend with for the entirety of the game’s lifespan.

