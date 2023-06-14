DMZ Season 4 patch notes: Upgrade system, Vondel map, progress reset

Infinity Ward has continually supported DMZ throughout Modern Warfare 2’s life cycle with new features and maps, and that promising trend continues in Season 4.

Call of Duty’s extraction shooter game mode is still in Beta and has undergone massive changes. Over just three seasons of content, the devs have already released several new environments and game-changing features.

This includes Season 3, which introduced fundamental changes. The Barter system added a way for players to swap items they collected for other valuables. DMZ’s new workbench feature allows users to either add or remove an attachment to contraband weapons.

Season 4 is no different, providing the passionate fan base with the mode’s second-ever progress wipe and a streamlined method of completing missions. Let’s jump right into everything you need to know.

Forward Operating base introduced to DMZ in Season 4

Activision

Infinity Ward described the Forward Operating Base (FOB) as the “central hub” for DMZ. Faction missions are still in the game and need to be equipped as before, but FOB lets players unlock upgrades passively.

FOB features unlocks such as insured weapon slots, barter recipes, buy station discounts, and more. The new system is also how players will obtain new features that are coming to the mode in Season 4.

The developers argued that this change will make it easier for players to complete challenges without needing to select a mission before deploying.

New DMZ map Vondel

Season 4 introduces Vondel to Warzone’s map rotation and also opens its doors to DMZ players. The urban map is set in the Netherlands and features 18 operators or six squads per match.

Squads will be able to complete a DMZ contract exclusive to the map that tasks players with hacking phones. Similar to the sandstorms on Al Mazrah, Vondel introduces a fog system that impacts visibility in matches.

Season 4 progress reset

Faction Mission progress, contraband, key, and mission inventories also undergo a reset in Season 4. The wipe will not affect earned rewards such as blueprints, skins, and calling cards.

However, One big difference from the Season 2 wipe is a reset of insured weapon slots. Players will need to re-unlock their insured weapon slots by coming Forward Operating Base objectives.

DMZ Season 4 patch notes

Here are the full DMZ Season 4 patch notes.

New Features

Forward Operating base

Consider the Forward Operating Base (FOB) a central hub for DMZ. Here, Operators will complete objectives to unlock upgrades across DMZ.

The FOB is divided into four categories of upgrades.

Weapons Locker Insured Weapon Slots Insured Weapon cooldown time Contraband Weapon stash size increases



Stash Wallet Unlock Wallet capacity Key and Contraband Stash Size increases



Bounty Board Personal Exfil Barter recipes Buy Station discounts



Communications Station Urgent Missions access



The F.O.B. contains passive objectives – a new set of mission types for Players to pursue that reward permanent upgrades for DMZ.

Phalanx New DMZ Faction

With Season 04 comes the arrival of a new faction, Phalanx. Meanwhile, the REDACTED faction whom we met in Season 03 has unceremoniously disappeared from operations in the DMZ. No further intel is available on their whereabouts…Station Chief Kate Laswell is conducting operations with Phalanx directly as she has an interest in the unknown enemy faction that has invaded Vondel. Phalanx and Black Mous will execute missions together, gaining intel to uncover the force’s identity.

Mission Objectives Menu

Added new UI/UX menu where Players can view and track their Faction Missions, upgrades, location challenges, and notes.

Seasonal Reset

Key and Mission item stashes are resetting

Faction Missions are resetting

Insured Weapon Slots are resetting

Active Duty Slots are NOT resetting

Contraband weapon inventories are NOT resetting

Vondel

Signals Intelligence New DMZ Contract Signals Intelligence allows you to hack 3 other Contracts to earn passive income

New Weapons Case and Rewards Travel to Vondel to track down the Bullfrog and earn all-new rewards



Adjustments

Enemy Combatants killed with suppressed weapons will now take longer to call in reinforcements

Running a helicopter into the DMZ boss chopper will now aggro it

AI combatant damage has been adjusted relative to the increased Player health

Stealth Vest: Now protects against Advanced UAV effects, Players can no longer be revealed by Players with a Comms Vest Players using the Stealth Vest will not trigger a callout from enemy Players with a Comms Vest



Bug Fixes