DiazBiffle creates EM2 Warzone loadout to destroy in Season Five

Popular Warzone competitor and content creator DiazBiffle has revealed his go-to EM2 loadout for Season Five, as the Cold War assault rifle makes its mark in Verdansk.

The biggest shake-ups to Warzone’s weapon meta tend to arrive with new seasons, so it’s no surprise that some players are scratching around for a new dominant gun.

While the Krig 6, MAC-10, and Bullfrog continue to be immensely popular, many are realizing what a monster the new EM2 assault rifle can be, especially off the back of its popularity in Black Ops Cold War.

So strong it was recently removed from League Play, the heavy-hitting AR makes up for its slow fire rate through pure power, something DiazBiffle seeks to maximize in his chosen loadout.

DiazBiffle’s EM2 Warzone Loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 27.4″ Ranger

27.4″ Ranger Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: 40 Rnd

40 Rnd Optics: Axial Arms 3x

A version of the Geomatik blueprint, this EM2 seeks to build on the weapon’s strongest attributes – its damage and range. The Axial Arms optic is perfect for those medium to longer ranges, as is the 27.4″ Ranger barrel which significantly augments bullet velocity.

The Agency Suppressor is a must-have on any Cold War AR – keeping players off enemy radars while improving range. Finally, the Field Agent Grip goes a long way to offset the gun’s moderate recoil, and the 40 Rnd mag means players can tear through opposition teams without the need to reload.

While the British assault rifle isn’t yet topping Warzone’s most used weapon lists, it could climb significantly as buffs and nerfs have their say – and players realize just how strong it can be.

If you want to swap the Axial Arms optic for something different you can, but bear in mind the EM2’s best ranges are undoubtedly medium to long.

On that topic, you’ll probably want to pair it with an SMG like the MAC-10, Bullfrog, or even the new TEC 9 SMG.