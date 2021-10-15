Dexerto celebrates EPOS H6PRO release with Toronto Ultra documentary

Dexerto have partnered with the Toronto Ultra and EPOS to tell the story of the CDL team’s underdog 2021 season in a must-watch documentary celebrating the highly-anticipated release of the EPOS H6PRO gaming headset.

It’s safe to say that no one expected the Toronto Ultra to be a team in the CDL title conversation in 2021.

They had finished seventh in the 2020 regular season, and sixth in the 2020 playoffs. As the league changed from starting line ups of five players back to four for 2021, Ultra removed Nicholas ‘Classic’ DiCostanzo but made no other changes to the starting lineup of Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni, Cameron ‘Cammy’ McKilligan, Ben ‘Bance’ Bance, and Tobias ‘CleanX’ Jønsson.

However, the team went on to defy their critics after a few changes.

The story of the 2021 season is told, through interviews with the team, in a new documentary produced by Dexerto.

A season to remember

The first major of the 2021 season validated the opinions of Ultra’s many critics as the team finished 11th.

The poor start saw head coach Mark ‘MarkyB’ Bryceland bench Methodz in favor of rookie Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven.

“I was shocked, I’m still shocked,” Methodz said in the documentary. “I disagree with the decision with every single bone in my body. I think it was unwarranted. Quite frankly, I’m f*cking pissed.”

Methodz’s objection appeared warranted as Seattle only improved by a single win in the Stage 2 group stage.

However, despite losing to Atlanta FaZe in their first match of the Stage 2 Major, Ultra battled their way to the Grand Final, getting their revenge on FaZe with a thrilling 5-3 victory.

That marked the turning point for Ultra, who would finish third at the next two Majors, and second at the Stage 5 Major.

That only left the CDL Championship. Ultra were once again dumped into the Loser’s Bracket after their first series, this time by the defending champions, Dallas Empire.

But once again, Ultra battled their way through the bracket. They saw OpTic Chicago off before getting revenge on Minnesota RØKKR for the Stage 5 Major final.

That set up a rematch with Dallas in the Loser’s Final. This time around, Ultra came out on top.

Ahead of them lay a Grand Final against Atlanta FaZe, a team Toronto had beaten just once all season.

The #CDL2021 season has come to a close for @TorontoUltra You proved to everyone that your squad is not to be taken lightly and we want to thank you all for the memories! #StrengthInTheNorth. They place 2nd earning $650,000. pic.twitter.com/TLSrrbCMS0 — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 22, 2021

Try as they might, they were unable to overcome FaZe’s stacked roster and had to watch as Atlanta became the second CDL champions. However, the Ultra had proven beyond a doubt that they had the talent to contend for a CDL title.

