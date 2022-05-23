Deadly XM4 loadout still dominates Warzone meta despite nerfs

Warzone guru IceManIsaac has explained why the XM4 from Black Ops Cold War should still be considered meta despite its recent nerfs in the battle royale.

For the longest time, Warzone players have pleaded with Raven Software for weapon balancing changes – and they’ve gotten their wish as a part of the Warzone Pacific Season 3 update.

The new update has brought about some of the biggest meta shifts that the battle royale has seen to this point, with some fan-favorite weapons like the Kar98 falling by the wayside and being replaced by previously underrated choices.

Black Ops Cold War’s XM4 was also hit as a part of the recent nerfs, with its maximum damage being decreased ever so slightly. While some players have ditched it, and have started focusing on the STG as a replacement, IceManIsaac believes they should go back to the old faithful.

Advertisement

The NRG content creator highlighted the assault rifles in his May 22 video, noting that the XM4’s recent nerf wasn’t as bad as some may think – especially as its headshot multiplier was actually increased.

Read More: JGOD unveils underrated Vanguard LMG loadout perfect for Warzone recoil strugglers

While the maximum damage has dropped off, the Warzone YouTuber showed that the XM4 fares pretty well when compared to the STG, and actually beats it in TTK with certain shots and at different ranges.

“The XM4, even with those nerfs is still meta. When you start to reach out you’ll see some fluctuation here or there, but on the whole, the XM4 is still a very easy gun to control,” he said. “Do not waste your time leveling up these STGs if you’re not super committed to it.”

Advertisement

The YouTuber isn’t running some wacky build for the XM4, either. You can still run the Cold War favorite with the classic Agency Suppressor and Task Force barrel loadout.

Obviously, the assault rifle could be hit with further nerfs down the line, but for now, don’t abandon it completely.