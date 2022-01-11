Deadly Warzone Top Break pistols loadout brings back infamous Snakeshot meta

Warzone’s terrifying Akimbo Snakeshots have been reborn with a new build for the Top Break pistol, and it actually rivals some of the best weapons in the game.

Just like many of its battle royale rivals, Warzone has gone through periods where if you’re not using a certain weapon or loadout, it is pretty impossible for you to grab a win.

Weapons like the DMR and MAC-10 have been completely broken in the past, with akimbo shotguns being nightmare fuel recently for players on Caldera.

One of the most terrifying loadouts, the Akimbo Snakeshot pistol builds which ripped through the competition in Warzone back in Modern Warfare, have been somewhat reborn in Warzone Pacific.

While the Akimbo Snakeshot build could be used on a few different Modern Warfare pistols, it’s really only the Top Break pistols that can use them in Warzone Pacific.

As Warzone content creator ModernWarzone notes, the setup makes the Top Break one of the better secondary weapon picks, especially if you’re quickly alternating shots on the triggers rather than trying to spam them in one go.

Like all other Vanguard loadouts, you’re going to utilize every attachment slot possible, so you’ll have to grind out a bit of weapon leveling first to get key attachments like the Hair Trigger, Short Shell ammo, and obviously the Akimbo perk. Though, as the YouTube shows, it is pretty worthwhile.

Warzone Top Break akimbo loadout

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : Wilkie W-4 Stub

: Wilkie W-4 Stub Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Trigger Action : Hair Trigger

: Hair Trigger Magazine : .30 Russian Short

: .30 Russian Short Ammunition : M15 Short Shell

: M15 Short Shell Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Perk 1 : Akimbo

: Akimbo Perk 2: Quick

Even though some Warzone players swear off secondaries and just run Overkill, the build makes switching things up and dropping the perk worthwhile.

As per WZRanked stats, the Top Breaks are a somewhat popular choice already – clocking in as the 7th most-used secondary weapon – so don’t be shocked to see this loadout getting some love on Caldera before long.