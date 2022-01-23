Deadly Owen Gun Warzone loadout might be better than meta MP40

Looking to move away from the MP40 meta in Warzone? Well, the Owen Gun might just be the answer as one deadly loadout is getting some love from players.

Once the integration between Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone took place, it didn’t long for the Vanguard weapons to jump to the top of the battle royale meta.

As it currently stands, half of the top 10 most-used weapons in Warzone come from Vanguard, with the MP40 leading the pack by a fair margin.

However, if you’re looking to change up your loadouts and try something new out, but want to stick with an SMG, then the Owen Gun could be the weapon that you’re looking for.

The SMG, which ranks as the 24th most-used weapon as per WZRanked stats, has been getting some shine from players recently – especially across TikTok and YouTube.

TikToker TTVZyro and YouTuber Metaphor both highlighted it recently on YouTube, noting that they believe it is the best SMG in Warzone thanks to its movement speed and Time-T0-Kill.

Their loadouts do stray away from some of the more commonly used Owen Gun attachments. For example, there is no real need for a barrel, the Slate Reflector sight is replaced by the M38/Slate 2.5x custom scope, and a stock is also lacking.

TikTok’s deadly Owen Gun loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Optic: Nydar Model 47

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Stock: Removed Stock

Magazine: 9mm 72 round mags

Ammunition: Incendiary

Perk 1: Acrobatic

Perk 2: Quick

As the Warzone content creators note, the unusual style of the SMG is a sticking point for some players, but it is hard to deny just how hard-hitting it is in-game.

In terms of whether or not it’ll claim the popularity charts, that remains to be seen. The Owen Gun is yet to crack the top 20, but it has slowly crept up in recent weeks. Maybe this class will push it over the top.