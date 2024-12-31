Deadly Black Ops 6 AR is top tier in Warzone but it’s overlooked

One of Black Ops 6’s Assault Rifles is incredibly deadly in Warzone, but you might not know it because barely anyone uses it.

With Warzone having so many options when it comes to weapons, equipment, and perks, it can be tough for players to settle on their go-to choices. Many latch on to the meta picks, while others want to do it their own way.

In Black Ops 6’s integration, those off-meta picks have been solid choices. You’ve got the Kompakt 92 bringing back the vibes of the OG MP5 from Verdansk and the Goblin MK2 having an insane TTK.

If you’re still looking for something else, though, then you may want to consider the GPR 91. It’s a favorite of Warzone guru WhosImmortal and he’s highlighted it as one of the best Assault Rifles in the battle royale.

Best GPR 91 Warzone build in Season 1 Reloaded

“It is easy to use, it’s extremely versatile as well, it’s a super aggressive rifle, and obviously has got a great TTK,” he said in his December 29 video, noting it has “great” damage ranges too.

The only big knock on the GPR is that it is overlooked by many players. That shouldn’t be the case given that the YouTuber’s build gives it a bullet velocity of over 1000 ms. Oh, and he’s also crafted a decent boost to its movement speeds too.

Sure, the build does have a small negative effect on the gun’s handling, but it is ultimately negligible. The overall power and versatility outweigh that slim downside.

Muzzle: Suppressor

Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Optic: Jason Armory 3x

Magazine: Extended Mag II

Timestamp of 6:20

You, of course, don’t have to follow his build and can change a few things out. WhosImmortal even suggests using the iron sights instead of the Jason Armory 3X sight. Why? Well, it’d make you an even bigger force at close-range.

As per WZRanked stats, the GPR sits as the 29th most popular gun in Warzone, which is a far cry from where it should be.

So, if you want something new to use, give it a spin. You won’t regret it.

