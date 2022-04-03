Davpadie: “Scump is my inspiration – it’s cool beating him!” | CDL Major Interview

The Florida Mutineers pulled off a massive upset with a win over defending champs OpTic Texas. After the game, Davpadie talked to Dexerto about how much it meant to be them and his idol Scump.



No one beleived in the Florida Mutineers heading into the ROKKR Major 2, but that didn’t stop Davpadie and crew from pulling off one of the biggest upsets on the year with a win over OpTic Texas.

After the historic win, Mutineers rookie Davpadie talked with Dexerto about watching Scump growing up and how it meant to beat him on the main stage.

