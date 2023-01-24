Davpadie replaces Brack on Florida Mutineers CDL roster

David ‘Davpadie’ Maslowski makes a return to the CDL, replacing Carson ‘Brack’ Newberry on the Florida Mutineers.

The Florida Mutineers have decided to shake up its roster after a slow start to the 2023 CDL season. Despite being a tight race, Florida is currently 10th in the CDL points standings.

Florida made it out of group play at Major 1 before losses to New York, and LA Thieves resulted in a 10th-place finish at the tournament.

Two more defeats to New York and Toronto in the first two matches of Major 2 qualifying signaled an impending roster change.

Davpadie made his CDL debut in 2021 with Florida. He returns to a starting role, after beginning the season as a substitute.

Article continues after ad

Florida Mutineers Davpadie had a breakout performance for Florida Mutineers during Major 2 in 2022.

DavPadie rejoins Florida Mutineers CDL roster

On January 24, the Florida Mutineers welcomed Davpadie back to the CDL.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Davpadie responded, “I am officially starting for the Mutineers. Very grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get to work with the boys and show what I can do.”

The change is a like-for-like switch as Davpadie slots into an AR role previously filled by Brack. During Call of Duty Vanguard, Brack emerged as one of the best Challengers players in the scene, winning the CoD Challengers Finals with Iron Blood Gaming.

Brack seamlessly transitioned into CDL action, boasting a 1.05 overall KD and an outstanding 1.30 KD in Search and Destroy. Brack put his name on the map in a Major 1 Qualifier match against the defending World Champion LA Thieves, racking up 39 kills.

Article continues after ad

The Florida Mutineers announced Brack will be moved into the team’s substitution position.

Davpadie gets thrown right back into the mix, making his season debut against the London Royal Ravens on Friday.