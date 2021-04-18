Dallas Empire must make changes fast! - Dexerto

The Dallas Empire won CDL Champs in 2020, but have yet to win a 2021 Stage Major — despite coming in as the favorites. Reverse Sweep’s Enable explains why that might mean it’s time for a roster change.

The Empire are still second overall in 2021’s standings, but that’s disappointing considering expectations from themselves and fans. Worryingly, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt contends that the team has “regressed.”

As such, he told Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker and Katie Bedford that he’s unsure Dallas can win “with this roster.” While they disagree, the Reverse Sweep crew agrees the team has disappointed and debates how they can improve.