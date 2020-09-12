Crimsix sparks debate claiming shotguns don’t belong in games

Three-time Call of Duty world champion and CDL star Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter has sparked debate on social media over the role of shotguns in competitive FPS games after he claimed they’re made “for cowards.”

No matter the game, shotguns have an infamous reputation of being easy weapons to use and are guaranteed to generate a significant amount of tilt if you get taken out by one.

Advertisement

Crimsix went a step further though and sparked a bit of a debate online when he argued that “shotguns do not belong in video games.”

"I cannot think of one game/one shotgun that was skillful but most importantly, FUN to use," the Dallas Empire veteran added. "It is a weapon put in games for the sole purpose of catering to cowards."

Advertisement

Shotguns do not belong in video games. I cannot think of one game/one shotgun that was skillful but most importantly, FUN to use. It is a weapon put in games for the sole purpose of catering to cowards. — Empire C6 (@Crimsix) September 11, 2020

If you've played FPS games for any amount of time you can probably relate to where Crimsix is coming from here. We've all had those moments where we feel like sending our controller or keyboard through the nearest window after getting blasted away by a player running around blasting with a shotty.

For some reason, a large number of players who prefer shotguns also seem to enjoy just camping out and waiting for other players to waltz into their line of fire instead of actually moving, another thing the pro took issue with.

FPS multiplayer only: Ever spectate someone camp in a position where they can use a shotgun to get kills? It’s almost like taking your dog out and watching it try to figure out where it should shit. It involves a lot of crouching, waiting, and it can turn messy real fast. — Empire C6 (@Crimsix) September 12, 2020

There were replies agreeing with the legendary esports figure and on the other side defending the weapon's place in FPS games. Examples got pulled up from Halo: Combat Evolved, Gears of War, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and too many more to name.

Advertisement

"Wrong Porter. Shotty In CE was situational and awesome," longtime esports organizer Adam Apicella quipped. "Which was due to the balance between weapons that the game had."

H1Z1, Apex, Gears, and the Fortnite pump were good — Christopher (@Parasite) September 11, 2020

Crimsix's tweets and the replies it sparked, which are definitely worth reading through, just go to show that shotguns continue to be subject of debate among FPS players and will probably remain that way forever, no matter what the game.

Whatever your feelings on this forever-controversial class of weapon might be, they probably won't be disappearing anytime soon, especially since game developers seem to be catering more and more to lesser-level players and shotguns are generally thought of as easier to use.

Advertisement

Annoying or overpowered as they are, they're just another mechanic we all have to deal with.