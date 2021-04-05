Crimsix roasts OpTic fans accusing him of shooting bodies in CDL match - Dexerto

Dallas Empire star Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter has hit out at “wannabe d*ckwad” OpTic Chicago fans accusing him of shooting bodies after winning the first map of their five-game thriller during CDL Stage 2, Week 3.

The CDL Stage 2 Major is right round the corner, and the final seeds were locked in as OpTic took down Dallas with a 3-2 scoreline. The Chicagoans had clearly worked hard on their previous struggles in Search and Destroy (as well as stacking the point in Control), and the win perfectly exemplified that.

While there is clearly a huge level of respect between the two teams, their fan bases got a little wild, and OpTic fans were quick to call out Crim and accuse him of shooting his former teammates’ bodies.

This incident allegedly occurred after the first map, which saw Dallas clutch up for a 250-244 victory, in the clip below.

While OpTic fans believe Crim was shooting Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell’s body after killing him, it’s also a very plausible explanation that he was simply shooting the corner. As OpTic’s only way to make it to the point in time, pre-firing that corner is a sure-fire way to hold them off.

Of course, we can’t know for definite what actually happened, but Crimsix has taken to Twitter to talk about it.

“If you think I shot Optic players bodies, you are mistaken,” he said. “It was most likely pre-firing and I have more respect for them as individuals than any of you wannabe d*ckwads who roast your own team to a pulp when they lose.”

While Seth ‘Scump’ Abner replied saying GGs and that it’s “all respect,” Crimsix knows all too well about the wrath of the Greenwall.

Having spent a sizable portion of his career representing OpTic, Crim hasn’t held back from roasting them since he joined Dallas Empire. The team has seen much criticism in recent weeks, especially leveled at coach Troy ‘Sender’ Michaels, but this could be a turning point for the Chicago side.