Crimsix reveals 2022 CDL salary amid retirement rumors and HyDra new deal

Call of Duty legend Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter has revealed his mammoth CoD League salary under New York Subliners in the 2022 Vanguard season, as rumors of him hanging up the sticks start to spread — and news that his former teammate Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez will be making even more in 2023.

Crimsix is often regarded as the Call of Duty GOAT. He’s won the most championships, including three world championships, and has consistently built winning rosters throughout his career, including the fabled OpTic Gaming dynasty.

With the inflation of player salaries since the launch of the CDL in 2020, it’s no surprise that Crimsix would be making some serious cash, especially after winning his third world championship that year and following up with a solid Cold War season.

While salaries are not made public, occasionally fans get snippets of information regarding who’s earning what.

During an August 16 stream, Crimsix decided to just outright say just how much he earned during the Vanguard season. He admitted that he and his fellow pros “are overpaid big time” — but claimed that he was actually underpaid compared to what some others earn or are on track to earn.

“We were getting overpaid big time,” he said during his appearance on The Flank. “[But] I was definitely getting underpaid.”

After a push from Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni, who told Crim to say his salary out loud and let the chat decide whether he was really “underpaid,” Crimsix claimed he was on $380k annually.

Moreover, Crimsix actually suggested that had he stayed on OpTic (or the Chicago Huntsmen) going into the Modern Warfare season, he would actually have been earning around double that amount.

This comes amid the huge fallout in the New York Subliners camp, which has seen all of the players and coaches face scrutiny after having a public spat with each other.

Crimsix has since admitted that things are looking slow in terms of CDL team offers for Modern Warfare 2, which could mean retirement for the veteran player.

It was also suggested in the previous episode of The Flank that HyDra will be seeing a big salary increase going into MW2. The ongoing rumor is that he could become the second-highest paid player in the league with an annual salary of $500,000.