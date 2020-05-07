Crimsix picks his 3 favorite Call of Duty teammates ever

Dallas Empire star and Call of Duty veteran Ian 'Crimsix' Porter has revealed his three all-time favorite teammates, as well as explaining what made them such formidable competitors.

Crimsix is one of the most celebrated competitors in Call of Duty history. Known for his no-nonsense approach and incredible natural talent, the 26 year old remains the most winningest CoD player ever, and a major competitor for the title of best of all time.

While playing Warzone Wednesday on May 6, the veteran took some time to update viewers on his top three teammates of all times, as well as explaining what made them so crucial to his teams' successes.

"I'm gonna break it down," he said, after being asked by a viewer who he'd class as his best teammate ever. "Pat [ACHES] at Ghosts, from the beginning of the game to the Champs win - best teammate. After that, I'd have to say Clayster in Black Ops II. Damon's [Karma] been good the whole time. I mean Damon's been consistent... Damon overall, 100%."

ACHES played alongside Crimsix on both CompLexity and Evil Geniuses, as part of the roster that dominated the Ghosts season. An acrimonious split saw the EG roster fall apart, and Crimsix and ACHES have not teamed together since, with Porter joining OpTic Gaming right up until he joined Dallas back in 2019. Clayster is currently on Dallas Empire, alongside Crim.

Crimsix and Karma teamed together almost continuously from Advanced Warfare to the end of Black Ops 4, barring a few months in CoD: WWII. Karma, thanks to his three rings, is also a competitor in the argument for best of all time.

While Crim cites Karma as his most consistent teammate ever, he also explained what made ACHES such a dynamic member of the 2014 World Championship winning roster: "ACHES in Ghosts, bro, when we were trying to win champs – he had us believing we were all John Wick on the map, and that no one was f**king touching us."

"Clay's pretty good at that too," he finished. "I don't know, you literally felt like these kids can't f**k with us, no matter what. No matter what happens, they're getting f**king clutched on, and they're losing."

Patrick 'ACHES' Price has often been cast as a pantomime villain in CoD esports, known for his confidence and vocal sparring. Crimsix references these as reasons for his importance in Call of Duty: Ghosts, revealing how it made the whole team feel unbeatable.

It's interesting to note that neither Scump or FormaL, Porter's two other teammates during the infamous OpTic Gaming dynasty, make the cut, despite their clear natural talent on the battlefield. There have long been stories of clashes between the three gentlemen, which some speculate is fuelling the Chicago vs Dallas rivalry this season.