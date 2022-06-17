Crimsix opens up on illness causing face swelling

Call of Duty League pro and three-time world champion Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter has opened up about an illness he has been suffering with, causing his face to swell up.

Crimsix is, to many, the Call of Duty GOAT. He’s won the most championships, including three world championship rings, and has rarely (if ever) looked unable to compete with the very best.

The 2022 season hasn’t been the best for him and his New York Subliners, though. They’re teetering on the edge of not qualifying for Champs, sitting 11th in the overall CDL standings, and dropping out of Major 3 at top 12 after a positive upswing in momentum throughout qualifiers.

Off the server, things haven’t been the easiest either. As some fans noted, Crimsix had some considerable swelling on his face in certain pieces of content, and many became concerned for his health.

With the lull between Major 3 and Major 4, Crimsix underwent testing to get to the bottom of the issue, and provided an update to his fans and those concerned.

“Sorry I haven’t been tweeting/posting/streaming much, been sorta down in the dumps,” he said in a June 16 tweet. “First with Major 3 and then finally getting to the bottom of my lip/ear/face thing.

“Got to get bloodwork done but it’s looking like I have Angioedema.”

Sorry I haven't been tweeting/posting/streaming much, been sorta down in the dumps. First with Major 3 and then finally getting to the bottom of my lip/ear/face thing. Gotta get bloodwork done but it's looking like I have Angioedema. Gotta take 2-5 Claritins/Zyrtecs per day.(1/2) — NYSL Crimsix (@Crimsix) June 16, 2022

While Crim didn’t go into much detail on the illness itself, he did say that he “can no longer consume cheese, chicken, anything that’s a green plant, alcohol, fish, tomatoes, strawberries, pineapples, nuts, citrus fruits, and kiwis.”

He even joked that he can only eat air and steak “just so my lip won’t look like I’m a Kardashian sibling.”

1 in 50,000 chances of getting it too. Hopefully the bloodwork will show that I need this other medication. Will know by the end of the month, because lord knows my fat ass loves cheese. — NYSL Crimsix (@Crimsix) June 16, 2022

According to the NHS, there are several different potential causes for angioedema:

an allergic reaction, such as a food allergy – this is known as allergic angioedema

a medicine, such as angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors for high blood pressure – this is known as drug-induced angioedema

a genetic fault that you inherit from your parents – this is a rare, lifelong condition that usually starts in childhood called hereditary angioedema

No doubt Crimsix, his teammates, and the wider CoD community will be hoping he can get to the bottom of the situation and back to his best.