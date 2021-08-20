Crimsix: “I Don’t Give A F**k Who We Play”

The Dallas Empire’s Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter has broken down how his team is feeling heading into CDL Champs weekend.

Not worried about OpTic Gaming, FaZe, or his former teammate, Clayster, Crim’s Empire seem ready for a big CoD Champs run.

The CDL superstar himself seems to be quite confident, and after a 3-2 win over the Ultra on August 20, his team is sitting pretty.

All that remains now is to sit back, relax, and see if the Empire can come out on top this weekend.

