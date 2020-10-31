 Crimsix backs “underrated” Slacked after CoD pro is snubbed by CDL teams - Dexerto
Crimsix backs “underrated” Slacked after CoD pro is snubbed by CDL teams

Published: 31/Oct/2020 11:10

by Joe Craven
Crimsix and Slacked next to each other
Dallas Empire/MLG

Call of Duty legend Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter has backed fellow pro player Josiah ‘Slacked’ Berry, after Slacked revealed he is set for a period in the Challengers League with no CDL teams willing to take him. 

While not a competitor for the title of best player of all time, Josiah ‘Slacked’ Berry has consistently proven himself to be among the very best Call of Duty professionals in the world. He has won a host of major tournaments, most recently CWL Fort Worth in Black Ops 4 and CWL Birmingham in WWII.

However, the Modern Warfare season proved incredibly challenging for Slacked and his Seattle Surge roster. The team were barely competitive at any tournament, and three-time CoD World Champion Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow announced his retirement amid their struggles.

Now, as the Call of Duty League heads towards its second season, it seems the Surge’s struggles are fresh in the minds of the powers that be, because Slacked is set to face a season in the Challengers portion of the League.

Seattle Surge original roster for the first CDL season
Twitter: Seattle Surge
Seattle Surge’s roster has collapsed off the back of a poor first season.

Slacked to miss out on CDL?

On October 30, the ex-Luminosity pro tweeted that he was “shocked” at how the offseason has gone so far, with offers from CDL teams essentially non-existent.

“[I’m] still a F/A and looking like challengers,” he said. “Won back to back to back to back titles & had the best average placing before MW out of anyone other than the OpTic dynasty. So sad how the CoD scene is ran nowadays.”

CoD World Champion and all-time great Crimsix involved himself in the discussion, backing his fellow pro to find a CDL team ahead of the new season.

“CDL teams… cmon guys…” he tweeted. “Slacked is a prime example of a player who makes the people around him better. Consistent for years and, in my humble opinion, severely underrated in terms of what he can bring to a team.”

The endorsement, particularly from one of the very best to ever play Call of Duty, is a big compliment for Slacked. Whether it sees him picked up by a CDL outfit remains another issue, but it’s clear that at least some of those at the very top believe Slacked has what it takes to perform at the highest level.

The second CDL season is set to be fascinating, with Nadeshot’s 100 Thieves set to acquire the spot previously held by Los Angeles OpTic, and rumors that the Greenwall brand will find its way back to H3CZ in Chicago. We’ll be the first to update you if it does.

Black Ops Cold War weapons & perks changes revealed for Zombies

Published: 31/Oct/2020 0:23

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

After revealing Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode back in September, Treyarch has now done a deep dive into all the changes coming to the mode. It seems like, in some regards, it’s going to be a completely different experience this time around.

If you’re excited about Black Ops Cold War’s iteration of Zombies but are hungry for more details, then you’ll be happy to know that Treyarch just delivered.

Thanks to a new blog post, the developer has given fans a deep dive into all the new changes coming to the game. While the developer ended up confirming a number of different features that previously leaked a few days back, they also revealed some wholly new information.

New perks for Zombies

While the developer officially confirmed the six perks that will be available at launch, including the exact statistics they will change, more will be announced when new maps get added to the game, in true Treyarch fashion.

The ones currently implemented, however, are sure to please longtime fans.

  • Jugger-Nog: 50% increase in health
  • Quick Revive: 50% increase in health regen speed
  • Speed Cola: 15% increase in reload speed
  • Stamin-Up: Increase in sprinting speed (percentage unclear)
  • Deadshot Daquri: ADS automatically moves sights to enemy weak spot (aim-assist)
  • Elemental Pop: Every bullet has a chance to apply random Ammo Mod effect

Black Ops Cold War Zombies weapons and scorestreaks

While weapon rarities isn’t new information for Black Ops Cold War Zombies, as it was previously announced by Treyarch during the initial reveal, the developer has finally gone into more detail about what it all means.

Like Warzone, each weapon that you pull from the wall or Mystery Box will be a certain weapon: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. As expected, the higher the weapon rarity, the higher damage it deals and the more attachments it’ll have.

In addition, the mystery box will now contain scorestreaks on top of that, which was easily one of the coolest part of the original reveal trailer.

  • Combat Bow
  • Sentry Turret
  • War Machine
  • Chopper Gunner
  • Self-Revive

Right now, it’s unclear if the only way that players will be able to get their hands on these valuable items will be through the Mystery Box, although previous leaks have indicated that Zombies will also be able to drop them.

Activision
All weapons in Black Ops Cold War, including the ones pulled from Mystery Boxes, have rarities.

New Exfil feature

The final feature that Treyarch revealed new details about was the new Exfil feature, which allows players to end their match before they die. According to the devs, you’ll only be able to do this from Round 10 onwards.

That being said, if you’re able to reach the extraction point within the time allotted, you’ll receive extra XP, as well as some Raw Aetherium Crystals, which can be used to upgrade your weapons.

All of this, combined with all the leaks we know including the armor changes, the upgrade system, and the salvage system, which have now all been confirmed by Treyarch, makes it seem like this year’s iteration is going to be wild.