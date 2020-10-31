Crimsix backs “underrated” Slacked after CoD pro is snubbed by CDL teams - Dexerto

Call of Duty legend Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter has backed fellow pro player Josiah ‘Slacked’ Berry, after Slacked revealed he is set for a period in the Challengers League with no CDL teams willing to take him.

While not a competitor for the title of best player of all time, Josiah ‘Slacked’ Berry has consistently proven himself to be among the very best Call of Duty professionals in the world. He has won a host of major tournaments, most recently CWL Fort Worth in Black Ops 4 and CWL Birmingham in WWII.

However, the Modern Warfare season proved incredibly challenging for Slacked and his Seattle Surge roster. The team were barely competitive at any tournament, and three-time CoD World Champion Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow announced his retirement amid their struggles.

Now, as the Call of Duty League heads towards its second season, it seems the Surge’s struggles are fresh in the minds of the powers that be, because Slacked is set to face a season in the Challengers portion of the League.

Slacked to miss out on CDL?

On October 30, the ex-Luminosity pro tweeted that he was “shocked” at how the offseason has gone so far, with offers from CDL teams essentially non-existent.

“[I’m] still a F/A and looking like challengers,” he said. “Won back to back to back to back titles & had the best average placing before MW out of anyone other than the OpTic dynasty. So sad how the CoD scene is ran nowadays.”

CoD World Champion and all-time great Crimsix involved himself in the discussion, backing his fellow pro to find a CDL team ahead of the new season.

“CDL teams… cmon guys…” he tweeted. “Slacked is a prime example of a player who makes the people around him better. Consistent for years and, in my humble opinion, severely underrated in terms of what he can bring to a team.”

CDL teams…. cmon guys…. Slacked is a prime example of a player who makes the people around him better. Consistent for years and imho, severely underrated in terms of what he can bring to a team. https://t.co/C6okSZuqUE — Empire C6 (@Crimsix) October 30, 2020

The endorsement, particularly from one of the very best to ever play Call of Duty, is a big compliment for Slacked. Whether it sees him picked up by a CDL outfit remains another issue, but it’s clear that at least some of those at the very top believe Slacked has what it takes to perform at the highest level.

The second CDL season is set to be fascinating, with Nadeshot’s 100 Thieves set to acquire the spot previously held by Los Angeles OpTic, and rumors that the Greenwall brand will find its way back to H3CZ in Chicago. We’ll be the first to update you if it does.