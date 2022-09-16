Crimsix announces CDL retirement due to “generational gap”

CoD’s winningest player Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter, is finally hanging up his hat after an illustrious 16-year run.

The writing was on the wall after not signing for a CDL team heading into Modern Warfare 2, and Crimsix confirmed his retirement from the CDL today. The CoD legend walks away with 38 major tournament wins, including three World Championships.

Crimsix was an integral part of the Complexity and Evil Geniuses Dynasty and a key figure in OpTic Gaming’s historic run. He finishes his career as the game’s highest-earning pro player, earning well over one million dollars in tournament winnings.

The reliable AR spent his final season with the New York Subliners for CoD Vanguard. After an extremely slow start, the team miraculously turned its season around and qualified for CoD Champs against all odds.

Crimsix announced he retired due to a “generational gap” and is shifting his focus to content creation moving forward.

Call of Duty League With a fitting ode to The Undertaker, Crimsix helped NYSL rise from the dead and into CDL Champs.

Crimsix retires from CDL

Crimsix’s final season left a lasting impact on the CoD community. He provided endless laughs during interviews and brought Brooklyn’s Kings Theater to its feet during a magical Major IV Tournament run.

Porter made his announcement in a YouTube video

Crimsix cited that being 29 and playing with 18 and 19-year-olds made it a daily struggle, and the generational gap proved too much to handle.

“I can honestly say all my friends from the space and the scene no longer play. For the last five years, it’s been a struggle of mine to just be able to communicate simple things, and ultimately I think that was my downfall, and I don’t want to deal with it anymore.”

Surprisingly, Crimsix said he didn’t make an effort to try and join a CDL team during the offseason. He said his agent approached teams, but, “I was at the point if I get the offer I might play, but if I don’t, thank god.”

Crimsix spoke about the sacrifice required to be a pro player and regrets neglecting other responsibilities in his life.

“The level of sacrifice it takes to be a pro player is not discussed enough. Deep down I hope that I was the best Call of Duty player that has ever competed, but right now I’m looking at it like why the f**k did I do that.”

For his future endeavors, Crimsix plans on competing in Warzone 2 and “fully committing to myself and the exact things I want to do,” he said. Crimsix plans on doing a livestream on Twitch to further discuss his decision.