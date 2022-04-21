Crimsix accuses #2 ranked Vanguard player of blatantly hacking with aimbot

Call of Duty League pro and three-time world champion Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter has accused one of the top-ranked players in the Vanguard leaderboards of cheating, as hacks run rampant in the upper echelons of the game’s ranked mode.

We saw Pplehx accidentally expose his cheats on stream, while sitting in second in the Vanguard ranked leaderboard. Another player, Cha1n, who played a lot with Pplehx, also saw a huge SR deduction from games played with Pplehx, after having been top of the rankings for such a long time.

While there are many legitimate and even pro players in the top 250 on Vanguard ranked, and Doug ‘Censor’ Martin finally claimed the top spot after a lengthy grind, Crimsix believes there are still a lot of hackers at the top.

“So I’m playing some ranked, not streaming and neither is anyone in the game, notice that my teammate is hacking but he’s moving around the map like he’s showcasing the graphics of a new game at E3,” he said. “Anyways, the other team starts blatantly aim-locking back. When I go to report him to the appropriate authorities, I notice he’s Top250. I go check, he’s #2 on the board.”

This is not a JakeSucky tweet… pic.twitter.com/6vu49tPpmT — NYSL Crimsix (@Crimsix) April 21, 2022

He even claimed to have text Censor to say “a hacker is on your a**hole” and added that “Doug is undeniable.”

While a number of players, including world champion Chris ‘Parasite’ Duarte, came to the players’ defense, they tweeted Crimsix themselves and have been posting about the situation.

He simply said “LMAO I’m crying” before adding “I don’t even know what I could have done to have him accuse me to this level.”

i didn’t even do that good against him lmao idek what i could have done to have him accuse me to this level — Joe (@JoeDeceives) April 21, 2022

Clearly, players are split over whether JoeDeceives is hacking, but he and many others are insistent on his innocence.

While Call of Duty does have the RICOCHET anti-cheat system, players have complained about its ineffectiveness, and it has made a lot of people skeptical of when players are simply good.