Crazy Warzone XP trick gets players gold camos in the “fastest” way

A simple Warzone Clash XP trick gives way to one of the ‘fastest’ methods of farming gold camos by turning AFK boosters into fodder for leveling up.

To access new camos and attachments, Warzone players need to grind kills, contracts and everything in between. But some simply leave their game on and go AFK to get passive XP while they’re not playing.

Players have been trying to game the system since Warzone was released. In an interesting turnaround though, some have now uncovered a way to take advantage of Warzone’s AFK farmers for an even quicker way to scale levels.

Advertisement

We’ve seen plenty of Warzone leveling tricks in the past, but some players are finding this to be the fastest way yet to grind XP.

Warzone XP farming off AFK players

In Warzone Crash, every AFK Warzone player will end up generally in the same area after a match gets started. User ‘JustLawlyOnTwitch’ found the motherload of XP when they came across a field of unmanned characters in the game.

“Found the fastest weapon XP, fastest way to unlock gold camo,” they said. Through the course of one game, the player managed to rack up 104 for a match total of 83,936 XP.

The player noted that this can happen in a lot of Warzone modes since these AFK accounts typically auto-join the matchmaking queue after one game ends.

Advertisement

This can theoretically happen in just about any Clash game, but getting to the XP fodder could prove to be the trickiest part.

“Snipe the AFK from far away with the HDR,” the player recommended. “ [Or] get a car and put a flare near the spot you wanna snipe from. Easy farm.”

Read more: PPSh overtakes MP40 in Warzone meta after devs confirm accidental buff

As far as raking in Warzone XP, there isn’t a better way to quickly amass thousands of points that can go toward leveling up the weapon of your choice.