Crazy Warzone hitscan bug makes the AX-50 deadlier than ever

Warzone bugs are usually met with an overwhelmingly negative response from the community — but a bug making the AX-50 a hitscan weapon in the Season 3 Reloaded update has players racing to try it out before it’s gone.

The AX-50 has been around since the start of Warzone and was once a go-to sniper in Verdansk because of its accessibility and mobility.

Before long, Warzone players discovered the Kar98k and it quickly overtook the AX-50 as the preferred marksman rifle in medium to long-range engagements.

An unintended bug returns the AX-50 into the spotlight, making the sniper an absolute must-use before the hitscan bug is fixed.

What is hitscan?

As Warzone content creator JGOD explained in a Youtube video released on May 25, hitscan is an “instantaneous bullet registration without bullet drop, so that when you pull the trigger wherever your crosshairs are, that is where the registration will happen up to 400 meters.”

In short, this means that wherever you aim the AX-50, it will hit, so you don’t have to account for bullet drop or velocity when aiming at enemies further away.

A similar bug occurred in Verdansk that made the SP-R 208 hit scan up to 200 meters. The AX-50 bug is even more extreme, allowing any target to be reached without bullet drop up to 400 meters.

JGOD’s hitscan AX-50 loadout

JGOD recommends a class built around ADS speed and suppression because hitscan allows you to ignore the range and bullet velocity of a gun. Here’s what he recommends:

Muzzle : Lightweight Suppressor

: Lightweight Suppressor Barrel: 17.0″ Factory Barrel

17.0″ Factory Barrel Lazer: Tac Lazer

Tac Lazer Stock: Singuard Arms Assassin

Singuard Arms Assassin Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Just as the SP-R 208 was patched shortly after being converted to hit scan the AX-50 is sure to be reverted to normal soon, so now is your chance to give it a go.