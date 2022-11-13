Crazy Modern Warfare 2 bug shows player killed twice by one Thermite grenade

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

One player experienced a frustrating bug in Modern Warfare 2 where they were killed twice from Thermite damage even after respawning.

Modern Warfare 2 has suffered from a lot of bugs at launch, with issues like camera lock-ups, crashing, and XP glitches.

While Infinity Ward has already put out an early patch to try and iron out some of the worst issues, players have still encountered some strange bugs while playing.

Now, one player has shown a brief video of them getting killed twice by a single Thermite grenade – despite fully respawning away from the fight.

Modern Warfare 2 Thermite damage glitch

A post on the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit from user ButterBeforeSunset showed off a clip with the caption “I want that life back, Infinity Ward.”

The video showed a player running into an enemy and pulling out a riot shield. The enemy player throws a Thermite Grenade at the shielded player, who slowly takes more and more Thermite damage.

To finish them off, the enemy throws one more grenade which killed the player through its explosion. If the death wasn’t bad enough, the player respawned but slowly takes more Thermite damage until they die again.

Because the player in question died so quickly, the killcam footage solidified exactly what happened and confirmed they did in fact die to the same enemy’s Thermite.

Unfortunately, this isn’t an isolated issue, as a Reddit user by the name exactorit posted a clip of themselves experiencing the exact same glitch in the post’s comments section.

Another noted they’ve experienced strange issues when respawning as well. “I kind of noticed something similar, if you use a weapon that has extremely high recoil (sniper, shotgun etc). You shoot an enemy and die right after shooting, the recoil will be applied when you respawn causing the gun to recoil up by itself.”

While some might think a single death isn’t anything to complain about, glitches like these add up and make the experience frustrating for many fans. Hopefully, Infinity Ward is able to smooth out Modern Warfare 2 as 2022 comes to a close.