Crazy Kar98k Warzone bug makes Modern Warfare sniper completely unusable

Warzone’s Kar98k, originally Modern Warfare’s most-popular marksman rifle, has become the victim of a brutal bug which prevents players from being able to aim-down-sights in any capacity.

While Warzone’s biggest problem has long been the prevalence of cheaters and hackers, many would argue that those issues have been matched by the incredible number and severity of bugs that have plagued the game since the December 2021 transition to Caldera.

We’ve seen the use of Buy Stations kicking players back to the lobby, console players being left unable to play the game, and even the return of the infamous (and long thought extinct) demon gun glitch.

Now, though, a weapon-specific glitch is rendering the Kar98k completely unusable.

The Modern Warfare sniper rifle (technically classed as a marksman rifle) has long been one of the game’s most popular weapons thanks to its quick bolt action, high damage and favorable handling.

However, it has been made completely useless thanks to a bizarre bug that completely blacks out the scope players are using.

Footage shared to the game’s subreddit on February 5 shows the player – mike_katz – being unable to scope in at all thanks to their Kar98k’s sniper scope being completely blacked out.

The bug meant that the only viable way to use the sniper was to hip-fire which, as anyone with a few CoD matches under their belts will know, is near pointless.

A number of other players replied to say that they have had similar problems with the Kar98k, but that it wasn’t clear what had caused the problems.

Some players suggested that it might be a bug relating to the ‘dynamic lighting’ mechanics that Warzone uses, but these were largely educated guesses.

Whatever the cause, players will want a quick fix to ensure the fan-favorite sniper rifle remains usable in Warzone.