Call of Duty

CouRage explains why he hates Warzone and the big changes it needs

Published: 16/Feb/2021 13:30 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 13:31

by Jacob Hale
YouTube star Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop has explained why he hates Call of Duty battle royale hit Warzone — and given his opinion on some of the changes needed to make the game better.

Warzone has become a massive title among streamers and casual players, with many of the top content creators focusing solely on Call of Duty’s free-to-play game.

Top creators such as NICKMERCS, TimTheTatman, and Cloakzy are among some of the most popular on Twitch, and once upon a time, CouRage would’ve been their first port of call when searching for a fourth in Verdansk.

That said, the former Call of Duty caster didn’t last long playing Warzone before switching to other titles, such as Valorant or Among Us — and now he’s explained why he can’t just bring himself to play it.

CouRage made his name in the Call of Duty scene, but doesn’t have much patience for the games any longer.

In his February 15 YouTube upload to his second channel, CouRage responded to comments suggesting that he no longer gets on with the aforementioned Nick, Tim and Cloak, since they don’t play Warzone together.

The real reason, Dunlop explains, is that his “attention span for Warzone and ability to play it is at an all time low.”

“The reason why I stopped playing with Nick, Tim and Cloak is because I’m sick of that game,” he continued. “I love Warzone, but I also hate it. We either get cheated against, then we have stream snipers coming after us. There’s the stim glitch for the seventh time.”

Topic starts at 10:30

It’s fair to say that these complaints are always common in Warzone. The stim glitch has been persistent and there doesn’t seem to be any certain fix. The cheating issue is a monumental one that the devs aren’t quite able to get a full grip on.

CouRage also roasts the use of trains in Verdansk, questioning his viewers on whether they’ve ever actually used the subways dotted around the map.

Saying that there’s “not been enough changes,” the streamer also requests Activision to “put me in charge of it,” evidently full of ideas on ways to improve the BR experience.

There are rumors of a new map coming to Warzone, and with it, we might see some monumental changes to the game. What actually ends up happening, though, remains to be seen.

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS shows off his new lethal Bullfrog Warzone loadout

Published: 16/Feb/2021 10:41

by James Busby
Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has created a powerful Bullfrog loadout in Warzone that can be lethal in Verdansk. 

While this Bullfrog loadout won’t remove the MAC-10 from the very top of the meta rankings, it’s still a good pick for those that like the extra ammunition the Bullfrog affords them. After all, having an SMG that can take out multiple foes in a single clip is always going to be beneficial across Verdansk.  

Of course, just like every gun in Warzone, you’ll need to kit the Bullfrog out with the best attachments. Fortunately, Warzone streamer NICKMERCS has demonstrated just how lethal this SMG can be. If you’re looking for a gun that has a high ammo count and decent hipfire, then the Bullfrog is a great option.

NICKMERCS’ Bullfrog Warzone loadout

Nick’s Bullfrog loadout is worth giving a go.
  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Barrel: 7.4” Task Force
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip 
  • Ammunition: Stanag 85 Rnd

Nick’s Bullfrog loadout is different from our Black Ops Cold War multiplayer version, as it mainly focuses on the gun’s range and mobility. Unlike the MP5, the Bullfrog can actually hit targets outside of the usual close-quarter ranges. While it won’t beat any of the game’s powerful ARs, it can get you out of a tight spot if you find yourself out of rifle ammo. 

GRU Suppressor is a vital attachment as it increases the Bullfrog’s damage range, while also offering sound suppression that quietens your shots. This enables you to effectively gun down your enemies without having to constantly switch to your AR for mid-range engagements. 

The 7.4” Task Force also increases the gun’s overall damage, increases bullet velocity, and adds even more damage range. While this loadout will never beat Warzone’s best snipers, both the Muzzle and Barrel greatly bolster the Bullfrog’s ranged kill potential. 

Due to the SMG’s clean default iron sight, Nick has a lot more options available when it comes to creating the perfect loadout. As a result, the No Stock attachment has been used to help increase the Sprint to Fire Speed, which allows you to react to threats that much quicker. 

After all, being able to sweep corners and remain mobile is something every SMG player will want. This is particularly useful when you’re going for those sneaky flanks or hyper-aggressive pushes. 

The Spetsnaz Grip decreases both the Bullfrog’s vertical and horizontal recoil, giving you excellent precision and handling. Not only does this make landing headshots easier, but it also stops you from having to wrestle for control whenever you fire. 

Lastly, the Stanag 85 Rnd will give you enough bullets to wipe out multiple enemies and secure those game-winning kills. 

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.