CouRage explains why he hates Warzone and the big changes it needs

YouTube star Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop has explained why he hates Call of Duty battle royale hit Warzone — and given his opinion on some of the changes needed to make the game better.

Warzone has become a massive title among streamers and casual players, with many of the top content creators focusing solely on Call of Duty’s free-to-play game.

Top creators such as NICKMERCS, TimTheTatman, and Cloakzy are among some of the most popular on Twitch, and once upon a time, CouRage would’ve been their first port of call when searching for a fourth in Verdansk.

That said, the former Call of Duty caster didn’t last long playing Warzone before switching to other titles, such as Valorant or Among Us — and now he’s explained why he can’t just bring himself to play it.

In his February 15 YouTube upload to his second channel, CouRage responded to comments suggesting that he no longer gets on with the aforementioned Nick, Tim and Cloak, since they don’t play Warzone together.

The real reason, Dunlop explains, is that his “attention span for Warzone and ability to play it is at an all time low.”

“The reason why I stopped playing with Nick, Tim and Cloak is because I’m sick of that game,” he continued. “I love Warzone, but I also hate it. We either get cheated against, then we have stream snipers coming after us. There’s the stim glitch for the seventh time.”

Topic starts at 10:30

It’s fair to say that these complaints are always common in Warzone. The stim glitch has been persistent and there doesn’t seem to be any certain fix. The cheating issue is a monumental one that the devs aren’t quite able to get a full grip on.

CouRage also roasts the use of trains in Verdansk, questioning his viewers on whether they’ve ever actually used the subways dotted around the map.

Saying that there’s “not been enough changes,” the streamer also requests Activision to “put me in charge of it,” evidently full of ideas on ways to improve the BR experience.

There are rumors of a new map coming to Warzone, and with it, we might see some monumental changes to the game. What actually ends up happening, though, remains to be seen.